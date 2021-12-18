Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Monday Seniors — Men: John West 641 228, 242); David Hammond 637 (257, 204); Dick Vetsch 635 (268); Dan Gilcher 634 (220, 211, 203); Larry Jackson 623 (224, 214); Leon Loucks 619 (238). Women: Arletta Loucks 544 (224); Ronnie Hammond 533 (204); Kathy Vetsch 528. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 177. L-Spare Men 35.5-16.5.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 657 (247, 217); Rick Berghoff 639 (225, 222); David Ambrose 639 (240, 207); Steve Pfau 602 (209). Women: Kathy Vetsch 530; Arletta Loucks 475; Christine Poplaski 445. HA-Gilcher 213, Hammond 177. L-Tap City 33-19.
Good Tim Rollers — Men: Mike Andrews 687 (227, 231, 229); Brad Bailey 681 (268, 246); Nick Gyles 664 (234, 258); Larry Rathjen 649 (258, 205). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 612 (236); Samantha LaClair 568 (202); Morgan Gosney 526. HA-Gyles 225, Pietkauskis 209. L-Bear Me 43-13.
Commercial: Nikc Gyles 713 (236, 251, 226); Jim Bishop 690 (287, 201, 202); Nick Poplaski 677 (215, 224, 238); Garrett Sides 649 (235, 225); Doug Hartshorn 641 (248). HA-Gyles 224. L-Mine Lanes 216-120.
NO WO TO: Marie Westbrook 500; Linda Light 486; Verina Morgan 469. HA-Shaffer 170. L-Decoto Air Park 38.5-21.5.
Monday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 712 (255, 235, 222); Rick Headrick 683 (268, 236); Leon Loucks 616 (215, 210); Ben McInroy 605 (213, 200); Del Gilliland 600 (217, 204). Women: Arletta Loucks 501; Roxie Carter 500; Kathy Vetsch 484. HA-Gilcher 210, Hammond 177. L-Spare Me 36.5-19.6.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 681 (234, 231, 216); Leon Loucks 659 (236, 212, 211); Bill Rogers 625 (224, 217); John West 621 (230, 223). Women: Ronnie Hammond 563 (201); Kathy Vetsch 508; Arletta Loucks 474. HA-Gilcher 214, Hammond 178. L-Tap City 35-21.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Barry Sunderland 483 (222); Terry Tenbusch 453; Jon Dykes 451. Women: Chandra Brownlee 520; Terry Sunderland 443; Donna Freauf 377. HA-Sunderland 161, Brownlee 177. L-Dad Bods 23-9.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGSTieton 2-0, Toppenish 1-1, Selah 0-1, Wapato 0-1.
RESULT
, DEC. 14 TIETON 2237, TOPPENISH 2176 Tieton (2237)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Tot. Tara Mize 100 98 99 95 92 483
Robin Simmons 99 98 95 64 82 438
Brett Bonsen 98 91 83 84 77 433
Tom Schinkle 100 98 88 79 73 438
Eugene Thompson 99 88 89 83 86 445
Lynn Bonsen 96 82 72 62 67 379
Toppenish (2057+119=2176)
Larry Garcia 93 93 88 84 78 436
Scott Marquez 98 93 93 79 80 443
Christian St. Hilaire 98 92 87 84 78 439
Lezlie Camren 90 83 85 82 80 420
Bob Hester 76 88 70 38 47 319
