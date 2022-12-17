Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 526; Linda Light 511; Dara Jenssen 487. HA-Shaffer 173. L-MK Ultra 32-24.
Monday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 651 (258, 203); Don Fortenberry 643 (257); Dan Gilcher 643 (235, 212). Women: Betsy Kelly 626 (222, 214); Arletta Loucks 554 (208); Kathy Vetsch 540. HA-Gilcher 213, Hammond 182. L-Kool Kats 39-17.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Calvin Derrick 644 (226, 213, 205); Rick Berghoff 636 (234, 202, 200); Rick Headrick 620 (256). Women: Ronnie Hammond 556 (211); Nonna Cook 551; Kathy Vetsch 525. HA-Gilcher 212, Hammond 182. L-Strikers 39.5-16.5.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 523; Melanie Topper 508; Marie Westbrook 483. HA-Shaffer 173. L-MK Ultra 36-24.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 556 (247); Alan Freauf 513 (210); Devon Hipp 508. Women: Anhelica Trevino 439; Elizabeth Thomas 402; Donna Freauf 341. HA-Freauf 167, Brownlee 167. L-No Split Sherlock 22-10.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 2-0, Wapato 2-0, Selah 0-2, Toppenish 0-2.
RESULTS, DEC. 13 WAPATO 2271, SELAH 2268 Selah (2266+2=2268)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Joel Moberly 100 97 96 85 81 459
Mark Blondin 100 100 97 95 94 486
Dave Pittman 99 81 89 90 92 451
Samantha Shively 96 94 92 83 83 448
Leonard Pittman 95 89 96 74 68 422
Wapato (2271)
Greg Cuillier 96 96 95 88 85 460
Jack Polumsky 89 90 91 86 91 447
Mike Cuillier 97 96 93 82 83 451
Tim Ryan 93 93 90 88 92 456
Dan Steinmetz 97 87 90 90 93 457
TIETON 2274, TOPPENISH 2216 Tieton (2274)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Sarah Miles 100 100 100 95 91 486
Brett Bonson 99 98 87 88 87 459
Tara Mize 100 98 97 91 88 474
Robin Simmons 100 98 95 78 80 449
Brook Miles 89 94 89 74 60 406
Toppenish (2090+126=2216)
Christian St. Hilaire 98 95 93 78 89 453
Scott Marquez 97 92 94 76 67 426
Eugene Thompson 99 85 93 93 88 458
Brandon Wagner 96 93 94 70 47 400
Bob Hester 87 81 90 42 53 353
Ruth Scott 53 76 66 52 70 317
Patrick Boucher 74 88 67 37 46 282
