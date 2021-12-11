Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Ken Trepanier 694 (256, 204, 234); Mel Burton 673 (236, 235, 202); Nick Poplaski 659 (244, 217); Randy Raney 657 (223, 245). HA-Gyles 227. L-Minda Lanes 201-111.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 707 (246, 258, 203); Jack Leeper (695 (235, 215, 245); RJ Haskell 624 (212, 232). Women: Chanda Festa 632 (237, 217); Samantha LaClair 625 (208, 224); Lisa Pietkauskis 616 (212, 219). HA-Gyles 224, Pietkauskis 209. L-Beer Me 40-12.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 513; Melanie Topper 478; Verina Morgan 476. A-Shaffer 170. L-Decoto Airpakr 35.5-20.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 532 (220); Alan Freauf 445; Barry Sunderland 444. Women: Chandra Brownlee 563 (215, 204); Terry Sunderland 467; Sarah Stover 406. HA-Sunderland 162, Brownlee 176. L-Striking Pinheades 21-7.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 1-0, Toppenish 1-0, Selah 0-1, Wapato 0-1.
RESULTS, DEC. 7 TIETON 2371, SELAH 2354 Selah (2276+78=2354)
Name Pr. Sit. Knl Std Std Tot.
Mark Blondin 100 97 97 96 93 483
Joel Moberly 99 96 96 86 85 462
Jim Bolm 98 95 96 74 83 446
Jacob Bolm 97 92 90 86 89 454
Leonard Pittman 98 98 96 83 56 431
Ryan Maybee 97 93 91 81 72 434
Tieton (2371)
J.L. Thompson 99 99 96 92 87 473
Sarah Miles 100 99 98 89 89 475
Tara Mize 100 99 97 91 91 478
Robin Simmons 100 96 93 92 88 469
Gary Conn 63 58 80 51 53 305
Ryan Bonsen 100 98 92 90 96 476
Brett Bonsen 99 94 86 80 87 446
Eugene Thompson 96 93 86 80 87 442
Lynn Bonsen 94 88 69 74 68 393
Brooke Miles 95 87 83 73 60 398
TOPPENISH 1956, WAPATO INC. Toppenish (1956)
Name Pr. Sit. Knl Std Std Tot.
Scott Marquez 100 96 92 88 88 464
Lezlie Camren 90 84 88 87 90 439
Bob Hester 88 81 70 56 48 343
Dummy 355
Dummy 355
Wapato (Inc.)
Dan Steinmetz 100 93 91 92 89 465
