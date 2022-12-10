Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Dec. 3 & 4
1st grade boys: Fast Twitch 35, KiBe K1-Preston 2; West Valley Dragons 24, Prosser Mustangs 4; Yakima Flight 26, KiBe-K1 0; Wildcat Hoopers-Toppenish 27, Sunnyside Christian 24.
1st grade girls: Lil Lady Hounds-Grandview 26, KiBe-Mendoza 10; Yakima Lady Flight 33, Mighty Tigers-Yakima 2; 509 Insanity-Ramirez 11, Lil Lady Hounds-Grandview 4.
2nd grade boys: Sunnyside Grizzlies 24, Sunnyside Christian 6; Grandview Lil Hounds Saenz 27, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 25; Little Mustangs-Prosser 10, Yakima Flight 9; Selah Triple Threat 35, Ki Be 2B 3; Granger Raptors 17, Grandview Greyhounds Montes 16; Selah Triple Threat 33, Grandview Little Hound 4; Grandview Greyhounds Montes 24, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 11.
2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopsters 20, Prosser Lady Stangs 4; 509 Insanity-Lee 20, Prosser-Den Hoed 10; Valley Storm-Sunnyside 13, Kiona Benton Little Bears 9; Grandview Hoopstars 18, Grandview Storm 7; 509 Insanity-Lee 15, Kiona Benton Little Bears 0.
3rd grade boys: NWH-West Richland 24, Grandview Mambas 20; Goldendale Timberwolves 23, Yakima Lightning 15; Toppenish Lil Cats 29, West Valley Swish-Beckstrand 18; Mabton Lil Vikes 23, WV Swish Sneaker Squeakers 10; Mabton Vikings 19, Toppenish 16; Goldendale Timberwolves 31, West Valley Swish Cottonwood 7; Yakima Lightning 15, White Swan Cougs 0; West Valley Dragons 15, Ki-Be Bears-Antram 0; Toppenish Lil Cats 26, Grandview Mambas 15; Sunnyside Grizz 25, NWH-West Richland 20.
3rd grade girls: 509 Insanity 24, KiBe 2/3 Mendoza 11; Honey Badgers-Yakima 12, Granger Lady Raptors 0; East Valley Edge-Black 18, Honey Badgers-Yakima 8; Yakima Lady Flight 16, East Valley Edge-Red 15; Sunnyside Christian 22, Zillah Leopards 2; Valley Storm-Wapato 15, Goldendale Lady Wolves 0; KiBe 2/3 Mendoza 15, Goldendale Lady Wolves 0;
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish 30, Zillah 8; Sunnyside Christian 18, Prosser Bantum Bombers 10; Mabton Vikings 23, Ki-Be Bears-Rivera 10; Prosser Red Titans 45, Naches Kings 0; West Valley Swish 15, Ellensburg Bulldog Academy 0; Sunnyside Grizzlies 15, Zillah 0.
4th grade girls: Granger Lady Spartans 14, Prosser Mustangs 4; Union Gap Cougars 11, Valley Elite-Sunnyside 8; Fast Twitch 20, Grandview Hoop Stars 15; Valley Elite-Sunnyside 26, West Valley Swish Cottonwood 0; Selah Vikings 15, White Swan Cougs 0; West Valley Swish-Cottonwood 15, Zillah Lady Leopards 0; Union Gap Cougars 15, Prosser Swish 0; Fast Twitch 15, Prosser Mustangs 0.
5th grade boys: Selah Vikings 58, Prosser Mustangs 21; Zillah Sky Force 30, Granger Spartan Fire 23; G-Wolves-Goldendale 15, Grandview Greyhounds 0; Yakima Warriors 31, Ki-Be Bears-Martinescu 12; Mabton Mighty Viks 38, Prosser Stallions 8; Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 15, G-Town Ballers-Grandview 0; Take Over Elite-Sunnyside 15, Grandview Greyhounds 0.
5th grade girls: 509 Insanity-Valley Girls 22, Toppenish Angels 8; East Valley 16, Sunnyside Christian 10; Zillah Flight 62, East Valley 2.
6th grade boys: Grandview Hounds 31, Prosser Aces 14; West Valley Swish-Hill 39, Prosser Net Ninjas 20; White Swan Cougs 15, West Valley Swish-McMurry 0; Grandview Hounds 47, Naches Kings 18; Yakima Valley Hoopsters 31, Ellensburg BD 16; Naches Kings 27, Prosser Aces 19.
6th grade girls: Toppenish Hoop Girlz 39, East Valley She Devils 23; Granger 15, Selah Vikings 0; Sunnyside Christian 15, Toppenish Tigers 0; Zillah Leopards 27, Prosser Jr. Lady Mustangs 8; Wapato 15, Selah Vikings 0; East Valley She Devils 34, Prosser Jr. Lady Mustangs 17; Zillah Leopards 31, Toppenish Hoop Girlz 16.
7th grade girls: East Valley Lady Lakers 15, Eastmont 0; Grandview Greyhounds 39, Punishers-Yakima 9; Prosser Elite 30, Ellensburg Bulldogs 14; Sunnyside Heat 15, Eastmont 0; Mamba Mentality-Yakima 30, Prosser Palominos 25; Grandview Greyhounds 39, East Valley Lady Lakers 16.
8th grade boys: Yakima Bulls 64, West Valley Heat 36; Yakima Flight 46, KiBe 29; T-Town-Toppenish 42, Zillah Leopards-Reed 25.
8th grade girls: Naches Valley Rangers 42, Union Gap Cougars 41; Naches Valley Rangers 15, White Swan Cougs 0; East Valley Rip City 27, Union Gap Cougars 24.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 610 (224, 207); Alan Freauf 509; Devon Hipp 461. Women: Chandra Brownlee 475; Terry Sunderland 410; Donna Freauf 393. HA-Freauf 165, Brownlee 167. L-Spared 16-8.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 576; Colleen Breshears 496; Julie Beddeson 487. HA-Shaffer 172. L-MK Ultra 29-23.
Monday Seniors — Men: John West 736 (268, 265, 203); Bill Rogers 691 (264, 223, 205); Rich Benfiet 671 (257, 221). Women: Ronnie Hammond 601 (224, 200); Arletta Loucks 525; Kathy Vetsch 499. HA-Gilcher 213, Hammond 182. L-3 Men & a Lady 37-15.
Thursday Seniors — Men: David Ambrose 665 (279, 217); John West 650 (228, 223); Dan Gilcher 634 (226, 204, 204). Women: Ronnie Hammond 573 (216, 211); Rhonda Toba 548 (201); Kathy Vetsch 504. HA-Gilcher 212, Hammond 182. L-Strikers 38.5-13.5.
Good time Rollers — Men: Donavan Hix 727 (213, 279, 235); Steve Duncan 667 (257, 211); Ryan Foster 648 (226, 213, 209). Women: Julie Klutts 546; Morgan Gosney 520 (204); Janice Haskell 508.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Brad Bailey 718 (229, 232, 257); Matt Gomez 693 (213, 266, 214); Steve Duncan 632 (211, 247). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 698 (241, 209, 248); Morgan Gosney 576 (205); Samantha LeClair 556 (212).
Good time Rollers — Men: Steve Duncan 740 (246, 284, 210); Jack Leeper 719 (236, 258, 225); Tanner Markham 670 (240, 231); Brad Bailey 666 (269, 212); Joseph LaClair 651 (231, 212, 226). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 714 (258, 265); Morgan Gosney 583 (237); Julie Klutts 506.
Commercial: Nick Poplaski 718 (279, 215, 224); Randy Raney 698 (258, 225, 215); Ben Thomas 696 (214, 247, 235); Garrett Sides 682 (216, 252, 214); Cal Anderson 668 (242, 205, 221); Gaylen Birge 660 (233, 206, 221); Eric Gillespie 655 (232, 202, 221).
Commercial: Ben Thomas 707 (257, 256); Jack Leeper 700 (257, 245); Cal Anderson 676 (266).
Commercial: Norm Schimschat 722 (225, 238, 259); Jack Leeper 717 (268, 213, 236); Nick Poplaski 699 (203, 248, 248); Nick Gyles 688 (243, 246); Randy Raney 669 (246, 211, 212); R.J. Haskell 669 (243, 213, 213); Ben Hoxie 658 (255, 214). L-No Abhold 233.5-102.5.
Ladies Star Classic: Jerry Hill 541; Tammy Bosch 516; Nita Mochel 500. HA-(tie) Cook 171, Bosch 171. L-Fun Busters 36-12.
JR Transportation Inc. — Men: Dan Gilcher 716 (235, 289); Matt Buchholz 653 (232, 211, 210); Zac Collins 653 (235, 233). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 630 (204, 222, 204); Morgan Gosney 620 (225, 205); Nonna Cook 578 (208, 203). HA-Pitt 226, Pietkauskis 211. L-JAK ‘N’ Company 34-14.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Alan Freauf 549 (213); Barry Sunderland 500; Tony Bratcher 475. Women: Chandra Brownlee 505 (209); Terry Sunderland 455; Elizabeth Thomas 398. HA-Freauf 166, Brownlee 167. L-Alley “Oops” 17-11.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Wapato 1-0, Tieton 1-0, Selah 0-1, Toppenish 0-1.
RESULTS, DEC. 6 WAPATO 2276, TOPPENISH 2208 Toppenish (1962+246 2208)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Eugene Thompson 94 85 85 87 91 442
Scott Marquez 100 94 96 74 75 439
Bob Hester 89 83 76 56 68 369
Patrick Boucher 74 73 56 20 51 274
Brandon Wagner 95 97 92 61 66 411
Dummy 356
Dummy 356
Wapato (2276)
Jack Polumsky 92 87 88 86 86 439
Mike Cuillier 99 96 93 82 85 455
Greg Cuillier 95 95 93 87 89 459
Dan Steinmetz 100 92 90 90 84 456
Dave Sylvanus 99 96 97 90 85 467
TIETON 2304, SELAH 2302 Selah (2302)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dave Pittman 99 91 88 86 89 453
Mark Blondin 100 100 99 93 94 486
Joel Moberly 100 99 97 90 87 473
Jacob Bolm 96 90 90 87 81 444
Jim Bolm 100 98 93 66 79 436
Leonard Pittman 96 91 92 71 63 413
Samantha Shively 93 91 84 76 87 431
Ryan Maybee 100 98 95 81 72 446
Tieton (2268+36 2304)
Sarah Miles 100 98 97 94 95 484
Tara Mize 100 99 100 92 91 482
Robin Simmons 99 94 92 91 81 457
Brook Miles 91 82 76 67 64 380
Brett Bonsen 100 95 91 90 89 465
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC FALL LEAGUE Standings, Dec. 5
A Division: Air Traffic Control 14-4; Servin Babes 11-7; Consensual Sets 6-12; Net Ninjas 6-12.
B Division: I Dig Your Spike 16-2; I’d Hit That 8-10; Nice Ace 7-11; Low Expectations 5-13.
C Division: Safe Sets 12-6; Vollied Balls 9-9; Levantate 9-9; BDNKDCHD 6-12.
D Division: Odd Squad 13-5; The Crash Carts 13-5; Hop Bop 9-9; Hops For Hops 2-16.
E Division: Amigos Amigos Amigos 16-2; Iguanas 12-6; Smashed 4-14; Burritos 4-14.
F Division: All About That Ace 14-4; Block Busters 8-7; Lightning Strikes 6-9; The Empire Spikes Back 5-13.
Final Standings
A Division: Air Traffic Control 16-5; Servin Babes 12-9; Consensual Sets 8-13; Net Ninjas 7-14.
B Division: I Dig Your Spike 17-4; I’d Hit That 10-11; Nice Ace 9-12; Low Expectations 6-15.
C Division: Safe Sets 14-7; Levantate 12-9; Vollied Balls 10-11; BDNKDCHD 6-15.
D Division: Odd Squad 15-6; The Crash Carts 14-7; Hop Bop 10-11; Hops For Hops 4-17.
E Division: Amigos Amigos Amigos 18-3; Iguanas 13-8; Smashed 7-14; Burritos 4-17.
F Division: All About That Ace 15-6; Block Busters 12-9; Lightning Strikes 10-11; The Empire Spikes Back 5-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.