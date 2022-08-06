Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best Nine, July 27
Gross: 1, Gloria Hintze 39.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 24; 2, (tie) Opal Krauter 26.5, Connie Rogers 26.5.
Gross and Net, Aug. 3
Gross: 1, Carol Monholland 83.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 62; 2, Lupe Leach 65.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best Nine, Aug. 2
Low Gross: Kristy Little 81.
Low Net: (tie) Nancy Slinkard 66, Prudence Martian 66.
A Division — Gross: 1, Nancy Slinkard 37; 2, Kristy Little 38. Net: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 32.5; 2, Prudence Martian 33.
B Division — Gross: 1, Aimy Dowdy 43; 2, Jerry Hill 49. Net: 1, Kris Sterns 34; 2, Ann Bowen 36.5.
C Division — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 45; 2, Pat Mosley 52. Net: 1, Crystal Marey 30; 2, Carrol Storkel 35.5.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Qualify for Apple Jack & Throw Out Par 5’s, Aug. 3
A Division: 1, (tie) Nancy Johannson 34, Paula Bush 34; 3, (tie) Kay Sterns 37, Sue Martin 37.
B Division: 1, Marilee Brothers 36; 2, Trudy Ledwich 39.
C Division: 1, Claudia Rohlfs 38; 2, Janie Richartz 41.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Aug. 4
1, (tie) Dean & Wanda Stokes 41, Lee & Paula Bush 41; 3, (tie) Jime & Janie Richartz 42, Steve & Linda Manske 42; 5, Pamala Kingsboro-Trudy Ledwich 48.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Summer Series Payout, Aug. 3
Gross: 1, Duane Monick 70; 2, Mike Van Wingerden 72.
Net: 1, (tie) Dave Lewis 68, Bruce Simpson 68; 3, Josh Johnson 69; 4, Colin Malone 72; 5, James Naughton 73; 6, (tie) Charlie Ballard 75, Michael Dubrule 75.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Summer Series Payout, Aug. 4
Captains Cup Winner: 1, Pat Martin 67.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Jackson 85. Net: 1, Barb WAlkenhauer 68; 2, (tie) Debbie Holbrook 73, Melissa Keeter 73, Tricia Boggess 73.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Toni Ballard 96. Net: 1, Cricket Callarman 75; 2, Dianne Harris 76.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Boggess 105. Net: 1, (tie) Dona Thompson 73, Gay Dorsey 73.
Field Shots: 1, Pat Martin 45.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Ham & Eggs, Aug. 4
Low Gross: Denise Helms-Nancy Graf 94.
Low Net: Ruth Wilkins-Barb Hannon 78.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 1
A Division: Hoops 4-2; Bomb Squad 4-2; Lambda, Lambda, Lambda 3-3; Little Dutch Mudsharks 4-4; 509 Swingman 1-5.
B Division: The Dutch 3-1; Resurrected 4-2; Caballero’s 4-2; Valley Brewers 2-6; Suedes 1-3.
C Division: Heights Church 4-0; Dirty Sox 2-2; Desperado’s 3-3; Master Batters 3-5; “MERICA” 1-3.
D Division: Black Hawks 6-0; The Slow Burn Wolfpack 4-2; Chambers Mech. Slackers 3-3; Dozers 3-3; Cascade Crankers 0-8.
E Division: Them Guys 4-4; Wolf Den 4-4; Selfmad Ballerz 2-6; Los Chilaquiles 0-8.
F Division: Swingers 4-2; Fly Ballers 2-2; Band Of Brothers 1-5; These Guys 1-7; Brew Boyz 0-4.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 1
Platinum Division: cKc 8-0; Dirty Aunties 5-2-1; Sherberts 0-7-1; Uglies 0-8.
Gold Division: Unicorn Balls 8-0; Diamond Dolls 5-3; T&T Lounge/Mickey’s Misfits 3-5; Misfits 0-8.
Silver Division: Squintz 2-0; Salty Pitches 2-2; Lucky Ladies 2-4.
CO-REC SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 1
Rainier Division: Glitter Ballz 4-2; Heathen Nation 3-3; Pub Players 3-3; Sunday Night Lights 2-4.
Shasta Division: TBD 2-2; Why So Serious 2-2; Swingers 2-4; Prosser Animal Hospital 1-3. These Guys 1-5.
Tetons Division: Team USA 3-1; AX Rolls 3-1; Hop Hooligans 2-2; The Dye Hardz 0-4.
