Golf
Intervalley
WOMEN’S DIVISION Yakima Country Club, Aug. 3
Gross: 1, Barb LaBissoniere (YCC) 79; 2, Lori Nulliner (YE) 80; 3, Kristi Little (ST) 83; 4, (tie) Pene James (YCC) 84, Kyoung Sookcho (SC) 84.
Net: 1, Marlene O’Halloran (YE) 70; 2, Kris Russi (ST) 71; 3, (tie) Miyoung Park (SC) 72, Tina Goodwin (ST) 72; 5, (tie) Debbie Holbrook (YCC) 73, Melissa Keeter (YCC) 73, Pat Sugden (YE) 73, Robyn Berndt (ST) 73.
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out One Par 3, 4, and 5, Aug. 2
Low Gross: Kristy Little 89.
Low Net: Marlene O’Halloran 71.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 71; 2, Lynda Matthews 72; 3, Shaun Abbott 73.
Net: 1, Linda Matthias 52; 2, Marlene O’Halloran 53; 3, Dawn Hester 54.
Birdies: Lara Clayton, Hole No. 3; Barb Walkenhauer, Hole No. 13.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, Aug. 2
Gross: Debbie Anderson 91.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 69; 2, Lupe Leach 73.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best Nine, Aug. 1
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 82.
Low Net: Carrol Storkel 73.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 38; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 39. Net: 1, (tie) Aimy Dowdy 34, Pat Wehr 34.
B Division — Gross: 1, Tina Goodwin 50; 2, Robyn Berndt 51. Net: 1, Carrol Storkel 33; 2, Kim Riste 35.
C Division — Gross: 1, Dawn Hester 53; 2, Helen Wendt 54. Net: 1, Lexi Davis 33.5; 2, Candi Broadfoot 36.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Qualify for Apple Jack & Low Net, Aug. 2
A Division: 1, Angie Sybouts 47; 2, (tie) Cathy Kehm 51, Nancy Johannson 51.
B Division: 1, Sue Martin 51; 2, Paula Redd 54.
C Division: 1, Janie Richartz 62; 2, (tie) Judy Meloy 63, Dee Masias 63.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, July 27
1, Dee & Danny Masias-Paula & Lee Bush 35; 2, Linda & Steve Manske-Daphne & Chuck Martin 39; 3, Cathy & Tom Kehm-Pamala & Gary Kingsboro 41.
Chapman, Aug. 3
1, Lee & Paula Bush 42; 2, Danny & Dee Macias 49; 3, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 54.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 31
A Division: T&T 6-2, Whispering Eyes 6-2, Slow Burn Wolfpack 4-4, The Dutch 0-8.
B Division: Grizzly Espresso 7-1, Heights Church 7-1, Sun City Electric 2-6, Space Bound 0-8.
C Division: Self-Made Ballerz 7-1, Spurs Bomberz 3-5, Wolf Den, Inc. 3-5, TBD 1-7.
D Division: Lucky Mothers 8-0, Slackers 5-3, Dozers 1-7, Shockers 0-8.
E Division: Band Of Brothers WVFC 4-4, Team Green 3-5, Kershaw 3-5, Hit Men 2-6, Fly Ballers 2-6, HellaWattz 0-8.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 31
Platinum Division: Iglies 7-1, Lady Bugs MF 5-3, cKc 5-3, Sherberts 3-5, Dirty Aunties 2-6, Warrior Diva’s 2-6.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 4-2, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 3-3, Truly Fabulous 2-4, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 2-4, Squintz 1-7.
COED SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 31
Adams Division: Dig Mouth Dinger Hitters 4-2, Team USA 4-4, Get Kraken “Fisheries” 0-6.
Bachelor Division: Alley Cats 7-1, The Unathletics 4-4, Dye Hardz 2-4, Pastime Friends 2-6, Powder Puffs 2-6, MultiCare Supply Chain Smokers 1-5.
