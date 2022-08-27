Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Three Blind Mice, Aug. 24
Gross: Shelley Alcala 72.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 48; 2, Opal Krauter 50.
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Memorial Tournament, Aug. 20-21
First Flight — Gross: 1, Perry McCormick 143; 2, Ron Wyles 145; 3, Van Brassington 150. Net: 1, Dustin Cass 131; 2, Mike Wise 138; 3, (tie) Doug Brown 140, Ray Gallipo 140.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Don Dufault 154; 2, Eric Martinez 162; 3, Tim Lacy 170. Net: 1, Jeff Dowdy 138; 2, Don Fisher 145; 3, Monty Carl 146.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Rod Johnson 180; 2, Jerry Ward 191; 3, J.D. Ball 193. Net: 1, (tie) Ty Noble 144, Troy Herbst 144; 3, Gary McCauley 150.
K.P.s — Saturday: Perry McCormick & Brooks Kohls, Hole No. 3; Dan Williams & Jerry Speer, Hole No. 7; Perry McCormick & Tom Glass, Hole No. 13; Tom Glass & Rod Johnson, Hole No. 16; Eric Martinez & Gary McCauley, Hole No. 17. Sunday: Jeff Dowdy & Brooks Kohls, Hole No. 3; Don Fisher & Mike Wise, Hole No. 7; Van Brassington & Jeff Dowdy, Hole No. 13; Doug Brown & Ron Wyles, Hole No. 16; Jerry Ward & Perry McCormick, Hole No. 17.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Club Championship, Aug. 20-21
Low Gross: Chelsea Frontis 147.
Low Net: Rhonda Rasmussen 134.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Kristy Little 157; 2, Shaun Abbott 170. Net: 1, Pat Wehr 139; 2, Shelly Curtis 140.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Kris Sterns 181; 2, Ruth Scott 193. Net: 1, Joanna Calderwood 141; 2, Terri Gallipo 146.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, DJ Angotti 205; 2, Betsy Kelly 225. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 148; 2, Marilyn Mason 152.
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Bingo Bango Bongo, Aug. 24
A Division: 1, Wanda Stokes 9; 2, Paula Bush 8.
B Division: 1, (tie) Trudy Ledwich 7, Gaye Pryse 7; 3, Marilee Brothers 2.
C Division: 1, (tie) Janie Richartz 9, Judy Davis 9, Diane Vilhauer 9; 4, Karen Woodin 8.
COUPLES DIVISION
Chapman, Aug. 25
1, (tie) Tom & Cathy Kehm 47, Lee & Paula Bush 47; 3, Steve & Linda Manske 51.
Yakima Country Club
MEN'S DIVISION
Summer Series Payout, Aug. 24
Gross: 1, Shane Snell 69; 2, Mike Vanwingerden 72.
Net: 1, Charlie Ballard 69; 2, Bob DiPietro 70; 3, Frank Davis 73; 4, Fred Mercy 74.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Club Championship, Aug. 23 & 25
Overall Gross Champion: 1, Pat Martin 165.
Overall Net Champion: 1, Pene James 145.
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Jackson 172; 2, Patricia Boggess 173. Net: 1, Barbara LaBissioniere 154; 2, Roxcie Dills 156.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Debbie Holbrook 179; 2, Terri Schaake 186. Net: 1, Ann Hall 148; 2, Cricket Callarman 154.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Sousley 216; 2, Shirley Boggess 217. Net: 1, Kay Carbery 155; 2, Bonnie Prediletto 162.
Summer Payout, Aug. 25
Gross: 1, Melissa Keeter 87; 2, Lionda Depew 97.
Net: 1, Merilee Buehler 71; 2, Judy Nagle 75.
Putts: 1, Melissa Keeter 33.
