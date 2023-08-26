Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best Nine, Aug. 23
Low Gross: Lynda Matthews 87.
Low Net: Marlene O’Halloran 72.
Gross: Lynda Matthews 41; (tie) Shaun Abbott 44, Linda Kostello Kelley 44.
Net: Denise Helms 35; Marlene O’Halloran 35.5.; (tie) Claudette Haubner 36, Cricket Callerman 36.
Birdies: Barb Walkenhauer, Hole No. 17; Shaun Abbott, Hole No. 17.
Mount Adams
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISIONS Club Championship, Aug. 19-20
Men’s Club Champion: Kevin Frazier.
Women’s Club Champion: Kelly Linker.
Men’s President’s Cup Champion: Randy Anderson.
Women’s President’s Cup Champion: Dee Dee Gasseling.
Men’s Gross: 1, Kevin Frazier 76-79—155; 2, Walt Wegener 83-76—159; 3, Devin Baum 79-82—161; 4, Craig McCloud 79-84—163; 5, Dennis Besel 81-84—165.
Men’s Net: 1, Randy Anderson 65-76—141; 2, (tie) KC Frazier 67-76—143, Chuck Linker 66-77—143, Dan Story 70-73—143; 5, (tie) Vern Stephenson 70-74—144, Doug Burge 68-76—144, Dick Waldman 69-75—144.
Women’s Gross: 1, Kelly Linker 96-97—193.
Women’s Net: 1, Dee Dee Gasseling 78-75—153.
Skins Day 1 — Gross: Walt Wegener, Greg Klutts, Chuck Linker, Doug Burge, Craig McCloud. Net: Chuck Linker (2), Greg Klutts, Randy Anderson, Doug Burge, Craig McCloud.
Skins Day 2 — Gross: Dave Arcano, Greg Klutts, Craig McCloud, Devin Baum. Net: Dee Dee Gasseling, Vern Stephenson, Dave Arcano, Greg Klutts, Doug Burge, Devin Baum.
KP’s — Saturday: Gary Hyatt, Hole No. 4, 10-5; KC Frazier, Hole No. 8, 6-7; Dave Arcano, Hole No. 16, 7-8; Devin Baum, Hole No. 18, 17-6. Sunday: Devin Baum, Hole No. 4, 17-0; Dan Story, Hole No. 8, 15-6; KC Frazier, Hole No. 16, 8-1; Chuck Linker, Hole No. 18, 10-2.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Ones, Aug. 9
Gross: (tie) Gloria Hintze 43, Opal Krauter 43.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 29; 2, Connie Rogers 33.5.
T’s & F’s, Aug. 23
Gross: Debbie Anderson 52.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 42.5; 2, Betty Carl 43.5.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 Clubs & a Putter, Aug. 23
A Division: 1, (tie) Cathy Kehm 48, Kay Sterns 48; 2, Angie Sybouts 49.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 53; 2, Linda Manske 55.
C Division: 1, Janie Richartz 56; 2, Marci Snyder 60.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Club Championship, Aug. 17-18
Overall Gross Champion: Pat Martin 158.
Overall Net Champion: Debbie Holbrook 141 (playoff).
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Barb LaBissoniere 163; 2, (tie) Campbell Thorner 170, Patricia Boggess 170; 3, Pene James 180. Net: 1, Roxcie Dills 148; 2, Terri Jackson 157.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Toni Ballard 179; 2, Melissa Keeter 184. Net: 1, Merilee Hurson 148; 2, (tie) Cricket Callarman 156, Ann Hall 156.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Diane Harris 193; 2, Merrilee Buehler 197; 3, Kay Carberry 232. Net: 1, Barb Heinzen 149; 2, Karen Sousley 153; 3, Detta Hanson 174.
18 Payout, Aug. 24
First Flight — Gross: 1, Patricia Boggess 79. Net: 1, Cricket Callarman 71; 2, Roxcie Dills 73.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Diane Harris 92. Net: 1, Jan Mendenhall 73; 2, Janine Connell 75.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Barb Heinzen 98. Net: 1, Lilly Lee Anderson 78; 2, Gay Dorsey 82.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 21
A Division: Grizzly Espresso 4-0, T&T 3-1, Whispering Eyes 1-3, Slow Burn Wolfpack 0-4.
B Division: The Dutch 2-2, Selfmade Ballerz 2-2, Lucky Mothers 2-2, Sun City Electric 2-2, Bench Warmers 2-2, LDI Mudsharks 2-2.
C Division: Caballero’s 3-1, Desperado’s 1-1, Wolf Den, Inc. 0-0, YN Bomberz 0-0, Space Bound 0-2.
D Division: Jim”N”Em 2-0, Slackers 2-2, UnAthletics 2-2, TBD 2-2, Precision 2-2, Them Guys 0-2.
E Division: Dozers 2-0, The Team 2-0, Shockers 3-1, Brownstown 3-1, Akatsuki 0-4, War Pigs 0-4.
F Division: McGlovins 4-0, Bugling Back 2-0, Fly Ballers 2-2, Team Green 1-3, Los Amigo’s 1-3, Behind The Chair 0-2.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 21
Platinum Division: cKc 3-1, Diamond Dolls 3-1, Lady Bugs MF 2-2, Uglies 0-4.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 3-1, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 2-2, Truly Fabulous 1-1, Squintz 1-1, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 0-0, Hit & Ms 0-2.
