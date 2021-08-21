Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Club Championship
Low Gross: Kristy Little 169.
Low Net: Lynda Matthews 145.
Mutt & Jeff, Aug. 18
Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews 37; 2, (tie) Kristy Little 44, Shaun Abbott 44.
Net: 1, Helen Tweedy 34; 2, Barb Kinloch 34.5; 3, Barb Walkenhauer 38.
Pick Your 9, Aug. 19
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 33; 2, (tie) Lynda Matthews 38, Shaun Abbott 38.
Net: 1, Jerry Hill 26; 2, Marlene O’Halloran 28; 3, Pat Wehr 29.
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Blind 9 Holes, Aug. 19
Gross: 1, Walt Wegener 43; 2, (tie) Dean Jorgensen 44, Kevin Frazier 44.
Net: 1, Greg Cannon 37; 2, Stu Williams 39; 3, Dennis Besel 41; 4, Hank Besel 42; 5, (tie) Chet Terrel 43, Lon Stewart 43.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Three Blind Mice, Aug. 18
Gross: 1, Gloria Hintze 76.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 53; 2, Opal Krauter 54.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, Aug. 17
Low Gross: Susie DeShaw 83.
Low Net: Janet Hall 67.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw 83; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 85; 3, Kris Sterns 95. Net: 1, Janet Hall 69; 2, Pat Wehr 70; 3, Susanne Lowery 72.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Joanna Canderwood 100; 2, Ann Bowen 101. Net: 1, Carrol Storkel 72; 2, Karen Sousley 77.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Betsy Kelly 108; 2, Dawn Hester 112; 3, Vi Bond 125. Net: 1, Deb Bruland 71; 2, Bev Morgan 83; 3, Leslie Cuilier 87.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Blind Hole, Aug. 18
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 38; 2, (tie) Paula Bush 39, Kay Sterns 39.
B Division: 1, Marilee Brothers 41; 2, Pam Kingsboro 45.
C Division: 1, Judy Davis 43; 2, Janie Richartz 50.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Summer Series Payout, Aug. 14
Gross: 1, Shane Snell 71.
Net: 1, Jonathon Ripplinger 67; 2, (tie) Craig Barnes 69, Dan Welk 68; 4, Bill Galbraith 71; 5, Charlie Eglin 73; 6, (tie) Jason Dills 74, Michael Thorner 74.
Choose Up, Aug. 18
1, Bill Boggess, Bob Heit, Bill Rowley; 2, Tom Garrison, Ron Gillespie, Ron Senn.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 18 Payout, Aug. 19
First Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Jackson 54. Net: 1, Patricia Boggess 46; 2, Betty Gilmore 48.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Detta Hanson 63. Net: 1, Bonnie Prediletto 49; 2, Merrilee Hurson 53.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Sousley 70. Net: 1, Gay Dorsey 52; 2, Cyndi Conner 53.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Club Championship, Aug. 14-15
Low Gross: Mark Blore 145.
Low Net: Bill Gilmore 139.
First Flight — Gross: Gary Hutchins 149; Perry Page 153; Troy Wilmoth 155. Net: Cal Anderson 140; Denny Stone 146; (tie) Dave Crouch 148, Kevin McKay 148, Jack VanVleck 148.
Second Flight — Gross: Mike Melton 164; (tie) Lew Bassell 166, Brian Holtzinger 166. Net: (tie) Bob Girard 141, Scott Smeback 141, Dan Yarbrough 141.
Third Flight — Gross: Tim Eglin 171; Ted Nulliner 175; Jim Page 179. Net: Mark Mochel 140; Art Ramirez 141; (tie) Chris Schlect 152, Harry Lazar 152, Herk Hannon 152, Ralph Boys 152.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Odd or Even, Aug. 19
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Graf 45. Net: Chris Hall 39.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 47. Net: Lo Donaldson 37.5.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 53. Net: Judy Stone 35.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 16
A Division: Hoops 2-0, Goonies 0-0, Alcobalics 0-2, WBM 0-2, Maverick 0-2.
B Division: The Mob 2-0, Desperado’s 0-0, Mud Sharks 0-0, Mostdope 0-0, Ligma 0-2.
C Division: Hawks 0-0, Chamber Mechanical 0-0, Yakima Waste Systems 0-0, TLW Knights 0-0, TBD 0-0.
D Division: Wolf Den 2-0, Lamdba, Lamdba, Lambda’s 2-0, Self Made Ballerz 1-1; Borton Boston 1-1; Blue Collar Slackers 0-2, Team Shenanigans 0-2.
WOMEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 16
Platinum Division: CKC 0-0, Warriors Diva’s 0-0, Sherberts 0-0.
Gold Division: Dirty Aunties 2-0, Diamond Dolls 0-0, Uglies 0-0, T&T Lounge Mickey’s Misfits 0-2.
Silver Division: Lucky Ladies 2-0, Black Sheep 2-0, Squintz 0-2, NWA 0-2.
CO-REC SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 16
Rainier Division: Unicorn Balls 4-2; Summer Blast 4-4; Sports Center 4-4; Little Dutch 3-5; Team USA 1-5.
Shasta Division: Lonesome Spring Ranch 6-2, TBD 3-5, “Why So Serious” 3-5; Grounders 1-5; Cluster Fugget 1-5.