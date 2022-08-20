Golf
Yakima Men's City Amateur
AT SUNTIDES GC
Net Top 15, Aug. 13-14
1, (tie) Tyler Fitchett 72-72—144 (won on first playoff hole), Nathan Espinoza 73-71—144, TJ Inions 72-72—144, George Pechtel 72-72—144; 5, (tie) Robbie Goins 73-74—147, Heath Reeves 71-76—147; 7, Jeff Widdows 71-78—149; 8, (tie) Evan Daily 76-74—150, Max von Zimmerman 71-79—150; 10, Joe Plaisance 73-79—152; 11, (tie) Corey Degrood 80-73—153, Jed Tait 72-81—153; 13, Ryker Torres 78-77—155; 14, Jon Bright 78-83—161; 15, Alan Walania 86-87—173.
Intervalley
AT YAKIMA COUNTRY CLUB
Results, Aug. 18
Gross: 1, Shelley Yarbrough 80; 2, Barb Labissoniere 85.
Net: 1, (tie) Cyndi Connors 70, DJ Angotti 70, Nancy Shinkard 70, Molly Pieters 70; 5, Betty Waldrun 71.
Apple Tree
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Club Championship, Aug. 17-18
Club Champion (gross): Kristy Little 92-85—177
Club Championship (net): Lara Clayton 71-68—139
Birdies: Lara Clayton, Hole No. 11; Kristy Little, Hole No. 1.
Chip In: Lara Clayton, Hole No. 11.
SunTides
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Gross & Net, Aug. 16
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 80.
Low Net: Betsy Kelly 68.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 80; 2, Lynda Matthews 91; 3, Hannah Cobleigh 92. Net: 1, Kristy Little 73; 2, Prudence Martian 74; 3, Susan Dasher 75.
B Division — Gross: 1, Betsy Kelly 101; 2, DJ Angotti 111; 3, Carrol Storkel 119. Net: 1, Helen Wendt 76; 2, (tie) Rhonda Rasmussen 81, Robyn Berndt 81.
Buckskin qualifier: Kristy Little 73.
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Hybrids & Irons Only, Aug. 17
A Division: 1, Paula Bush 50; 2, (tie) Marilee Sinclair 55, Sue Martin 55.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 53; 2, Gaye Pryse 59.
C Division: 1, Janie Richartz 57; 2, Claudia Rohlfs 60.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Green Tees, Aug. 19
First Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 90. Net: Chris Hall 71.
Second Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 97. Net: Lo Donaldson 69.
Third Flight — Gross: Kris Russi 100. Net: Ruth Wilkins 74.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN'S SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Aug. 15
A Division: Hoops 2-0; The Dutch 1-1; Caballero's 1-1; Bomb Squad 0-2.
B Division: Valley Brewers 2-0; Desperado's 2-0; Black Hawks 0-0; Cuevas & Villa Inc. 0-2; Lambda Lambda Lambda 0-2.
C Division: Ligma 2-0; The Slow Burn Wolfpack 1-1; Them Guys 1-1; Wolf Den, Inc. 0-0; Chambers Mech. Slackers 0-2.
D Division: Slackers 2-0; Fly Ballers 0-0; McClovins 0-2; Selfmade Ballerz 0-2; TBD 0-2.
E Division: Brew Boys 2-0; Team Bugling Back 0-2; Band of Brothers 0-2; These Guys 0-2; Kershaw Un-Athletics 0-2.
WOMEN'S SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Aug. 15
Platinum Division: cKc 2-0; Unicorn Ballz 2-0; Dirty Aunties 0-2; Sherberts 0-2.
Gold Division: T&T Lounge/Mickey's Misfits 2-0; Diamond Dolls 1-1; Uglies 1-1; Salty Pitches 0-2.
Silver Division: Squintz 1-1; Lucky Ladies 1-1; Misfits 0-0.
CO-REC SUMMER LEAGUE
Final Standings
Rainier Division: Glitter Ballz 6-2; Heathen Nation 4-4; Pub Players 4-4; Sunday Night Lights 2-6.
Shasta Division: TBD 6-2; Prosser Animal Hospital 3-5; Why So Serious 2-6; Swingers 2-6; These Guys 1-7.
Tetons Division: Team USA 7-1; AX Rolls 3-5; Hop Hooligans 2-6; The Dye Hardz 0-8.
