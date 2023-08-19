Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Club Championship, Aug. 15-16
Gross winner: Kristy Little 168.
Net winner: Shaun Abbott 145.
Chip-Ins: Lara Clayton, Hole No. 6; Shaun Abbott, Holes No. 1, 17.
Birdies: Lynda Matthews, Hole No. 2; Lara Clayton, Hole No. 11; Kristy Little, Holes No. 7, 11, 12; Shaun Abbott, Hole No. 2.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION 2 Gal Scramble, Aug. 16
1, Angie Sybouts-Michelle Harding 88; 2, Leslie Smyer-Gaye Pryse 90; 3, Claudia Rohlfs-Jan Foster 92; 4, (tie) Nancy Johannson-Karen Hovis 93, Karen Woodin-Janie Richardz 93.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Aug. 10
1, (tie) Tom & Cathy Kehm 40, Steve & Linda Manske 40; 3, Lee & Paula Bush 42; 4, Chuck & Daphne Martin 44; 5, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 48.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Individual Gross & Net, Aug. 10
First Flight — Gross: Betty Waldrum 92. Net: Gloria Cronkhite 72.
Second Flight — Gross: Joan LaFramboise 99. Net: Evva Lange 76.
Third Flight — Gross: Ruth Wilkins 106. Net: Kris Russi 84.
Random 9, Aug. 17
Low Gross: Janet Bassell 47.
Low Net: Torrie Melton 35.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 14
A Division: T&T 2-0, Grizzly Espresso 2-0, Whispering Eyes 0-2, Slow Burn Wolfpack 0-2.
B Division: The Dutch 2-0, Selfmade Ballerz 2-0, Lucky Mothers 2-0, Sun City Electric 0-2, Bench Warmers 0-2, LDI Mudsharks 0-2.
C Division: Caballero’s 2-0, Wolf Den, Inc. 0-0, YN Bomberz 0-0, Desperado’s 0-0, Space Bound 0-2.
D Division: Slackers 2-0, Jim”N”Em 2-0, UnAthletics 2-0, TBD 0-2, Them Guys 0-2, Precision 0-2.
E Division: Dozers 2-0, The Team 2-0, Shockers 1-1, Brownstown 1-1, Akatsuki 0-2, War Pigs 0-2.
F Division: Bugling Back 2-0, McGlovins 2-0, Team Green 1-1, Fly Ballers 1-1, Behind The Chair 0-2, Los Amigo’s 0-2.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, Aug. 14
Platinum Division: Lady Bugs MF 2-0, cKc 1-1, Diamond Dolls 1-1, Uglies 0-2.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 1-1, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 1-1, Truly Fabulous 0-0, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 0-0, Squintz 0-0, Hit & Ms 0-0.
