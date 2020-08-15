Golf
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Pick Your Pro, Aug. 6
1, Stu Williams-Hideku Matsuyuma 134; 2, Stu Williams-Brooks Koepka 135; 3, Ron Smith-Brooks Koepka 136; 4, (tie) Vern Stephenson-Brooks Koepka 138, Ron Smith-Justin Thomas 138, Ron Smith-Tony Finau 138; 7, Stu Williams-Tiger Woods 139; 8, (tie) Randy Anderson-Brooks Koepka 140, Tim Cooper-Rory Mcllory 140, Walt Wegener-Rory Mcllory 140, Vern Stephenson-Justin Thomas 140. 12, (tie) Mark Chambers-Rory Mcllory 141, Tim Cooper-Justin Thomas 141, Walt Wegener-Justin Thomas 141.
Odd Holes, Aug. 13
Gross: 1, Walt Wegener 40; 2, Troy Wilmoth 41.
Net: 1, Ron Eakin 36; 2, Stu Williams 37; 3, (tie) Mike Chambers 38, Vern Stephenson 38, Chon Torres 38; 6, (tie) Chet Terrel 39, Dennis Besel 39; 8, (tie) Dave Arcano 40, Ken Hornstein 40.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Substitute 1 par-3, par-4, par-5, Aug. 13
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 81.
Net: 1, (tie) Connie Rogers 68, Gloria Hintze 68, Maria Frank 68.
Putts: Connie Rogers 30.
Chip-ins: Shelley Alcala.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 x 6’s, Aug. 8
Team — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw-Kristy Little 74; 2, Claudette Haubner-Lynda Matthews 76; 3, Shelly Curtis-Kris Sterns 82; 4, Shaun Abbott-Joanna Calderwood 86. Net: 1, Kristi Coleman-Leslie Cuillier 59; 2, Kay Warneke-Helen Wendt 62; 3, Lori Thomas-Aimy Dowdy 63; 4, Susan Dasher-Dawn Hester 64.
Even Nines, 1∕2
Handicap, Aug. 11
Low Gross: Nancy Slinkard 77.
Low Net: Joanna Calderwood 65.
A Division — Gross: 1, Nancy Slinkard 41; 2, Susie DeShaw 43; 3, Claudette Habner 47. Net: 1, Lynda Matthews 36.5; 2, Shaun Abbott 37.5; 3, Hannah Cobleigh 38.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, (tie) Kris Sterns 52, Suzanne Lowery 52; 3, Jan Crocker 54; 4, Pat Mosley 55. Net: 1, Joanna Calderwood 38; 2, (tie) Mary Egan 41, DJ Angotti 41; 4, Jerry Hill 41.5.
C Division — Gross: 1, Helen Wendt 56; 2, Marilyn Mason 59; 3, Leslie Cuillier 62. Net: 1, Bev Morgan 37; 2, Linda DeYoung 40; 3, Sally Anderson 47.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Bingo, Bango, Bongo, Aug. 12
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 9; 2, Nancy Johannson 8.
B Division: 1, Yolanda Fulgham 10; 2, Trudy Ledwich 9.
C Division: 1, Claudia Rohlfs 9; 2, (tie) Judy Ann Vetsch 8, Judy Meloy 8.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, Aug. 13
1, Nancy Johanssen-Ron Monholland 36; 2, Tom & Cathy Kehm 38; 3, Janie & Jim Richartz 41; 4, Diane Vilhauer-Trudy Ledwich 44; 5, Ellen Matich-Mike Sparling 45; 6, Merl & Marilee Brothers 47; 7, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 49.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Senior Club Championship, Aug. 8-9
Low Gross: Troy Wilmoth 143.
Low Net: Bob Girard 134.
First Flight — Gross: Gary Hutchins 145; Mark Blore 149; Perry Page 154; Greg Lybeck 157. Net: Tim Speer 136; Larry Fitzgerald 144; (tie) Brian Holtzinger 145, Mike Melton 145, Dave Crouch 145.
Second Flight — Gross: Scott Munson 163; Brent Kinney 168; Scott Smeback 171; (tie) Gary Erb 173, Mel Brink 173. Net: Dan Murphy 138; Jim Page 142; Peter Ripplinger 145; Scott Bardwell 146.
Third Flight — Gross: Ted Nulliner 173; Jamie Cooper 178; Jim Clark 185; Chris Schlect 188. Net: Lee Scrimgeour 145; Jim Robuck 146; Jeff Plaster 147; Harry Lazar 150.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 Blind Mice, Aug. 6
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 73. Net: Gloria Cronkhite 56.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 79. Net: Patricia Gustin.
Third Flight — Gross: Dorothy Brink 82. Net: Torrie Melton 52.
Mutt and Jeff, Aug. 13
First Flight — Gross: Shelly Yarbrough 36. Net: Lori Nulliner 36.5.
Second Flight — Gross: Gloria Cronkhite 45. Net: Lo Donaldson 36.5.
Third Flight — Gross: Dorothy Brink 52. Net: Patricia Gustin 39.5.