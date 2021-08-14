Golf
Mount Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Pick Your Partner Bestball, Augl 12
Gross: 1, Ron Eakin-Troy Wilmoth 71.
Net: 1, (tie) Kevin Frazier-Dennis Besel 66, Mike Chambers-Connie Besel 66; 3, Ken Hornstein-Johnny Hornstein 67.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Pick Nine Holes, Aug. 11
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 43.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 26.5; 2, Opal Krauter 35.
---
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Cliff Lewis & Andy Voline Memorial Tournament, Aug. 7-8
First Flight — Gross: 1, Paul Cobleigh 138; 2, Perry McCormick 142. Net: 1, Ron Wyles 139; 2, Brooks Kohls 146; 3, Isaac Baragan 147.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Dan Williams 157; 2, (tie) Don Dufault 162, Travis Vanderpool 162. Net: 1, Dustin Cass 139; 2, James Stroklund 142; 3, (tie) Don Fisher 149, Roy Williams 149.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Terry Cruz 175; 2, Monte Carl 177. Net: 1, Lee Bush 146; 2, Rod Johston 148; 3, Joe Donohue 153.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Terry Speer 182; 2, Phil Lugtu 191. Net: 1, Bern Kent 139; 2, (tie) Rod Woogerd 148, Bob McCutcheon 148.
Saturday's KP's — Flights 1&2: Ron Wyles, Hole No. 3, 11-9; Perry McCormick, Hole No. 7, 15-9; Buck Berndt, Hole No. 13, 3-4; Roy Williams, Hole No. 16, 10-8; Ron Wyles, Hole No. 17, 1-10. Flights 3&4: Dave Roberts, Hole No. 3, 14-1; Steve Pfau, Hole No. 7, 36-6; Bern Kent, Hole No. 16, 16-7; Dan Patterson, Hole No. 17, 8-0.
Sunday's KP's — Flights 1&2: Perry McCormick, Hole No. 3, 1-7; Perry McCormick, Hole No. 7, 13-2; Paul Cobleigh, Hole No. 13, 21-0; Brooks Kohls, Hole No. 16, 5-5; Dan Williams, Hole No. 17, 18-9. Flights 3&4: J.D. Ball, Hole No. 3, 11-1; Bern Kent, Hole No. 7, 4-8; John Dibari, Hole No. 13, 9-9; Rod Woogerd, Hole No. 16, 5-2; Rod Woogerd, Hole No. 17, 10-2.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Even Nine, Aug. 10
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 82.
Low Net: Sandi Morris 67.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews 45; 2, Shaun Abbott 39. Net: 1, Shelly Curtis 37.5; 2, Nancy Slinkard 39.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Sandi Morris 45; 2, Susann Lowery 52. Net: 1, Kris Sterns 36.5; 2, Sally Anderson 38.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Deb Bruland 62, Bev Morgan 62. Net: 1, Betsy Kelly 45; 2, Linda DeYoung 46.
---
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Points Play, Aug. 11
A Division: 1, Kay Sterns 27; 2, (tie) Marilee Sinclair 26, Nancy Johannson 26.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 32; 2, Marilee Brothers 26.
C Division: 1, Claudia Rohfls 24; 2, Janie Richartz 23.
---
Yakima Country Club
MEN'S DIVISION
Choose Up, Aug. 11
1, Ron Gillespie, Jack Lovern, Bill Rowley; 2, Bill Boggess, Mike Buehler, Bill Galbraith.
KP's: Frank Bradley, Hole No. 15, 10-2; Bill Rowley, Hole No. 17, 4-11.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
18 Payout, Aug. 12
First Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Schaake 54. Net: 1, Patricia Boggess 46; 2, Barb LaBissoniere 48.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Judy Rozelle 56. Net: 1, Barb Fortier 48; 2, Merillee Hurson 49.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Boggess 69. Net: 1, Detta Hanson 55; 2, Dona Thompson 57.
Chip-ins: Barb LaBissoniere, Hole No. 11; Tricia Boggess, Hole No. 14.
---
Yakima Elks
MEN'S DIVISION
Club Championship, Aug. 7-8
Low Gross: George Pechtel 142.
Low Net: Mel Brink 137.
First Flight — Gross: (tie) Gary Hutchins 148, Joe Plaisance 148; Max von Zimmermann 151; Corey DeGrood 153. Net: Perry Page 142; Alan Walania 143; (tie) Troy Wilmoth 144, Brent Kinney 144.
Second Flight — Gross: Dave Crouch 158; Jerry Runge 165; Tim Speer 167; Sam Ali 169. Net: Ron Gunner 143; Brian Holtzinger 146; Marcus McKimmy 148; Jon Mitchell 149.
Third Flight — Gross: Steve Slaven 173; Don Capps 176; Dan Murphy 178; Earl Bellegante 185. Net: (tie) Jim Page 145, Rich Benefiet 145; (tie) Peter Ripplinger 151, Tim Eglin 151.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Least Putts, Aug. 12
First Flight: Nancy Graf 27.
Second Flight: Janet Bassell 37.
Third Flight: Kris Russi 28.
---
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN'S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE
Final Standings
A Division: Hoops 7-1, Alcobalics 3-5, WBM 3-5, The Orange Shirts 3-5, Goonies 2-6.
B Division: The Dutch 7-1, Desperado's 6-2, The Mob 5-3, Ligma 2-6, Hawks 0-8.
C Division: Mud Sharks 6-2, Caballero's 5-3, Heathen Nation 2-6, Borton Bombers 1-7.
D Division: Chambers Mechanical 5-3, Wolf Den 4-4, Yakima Waste Systems 3-5, Interstaters 2-6, Most Dope 0-8.
E Division: TBD 8-0, Team Green 3-5, Selfmade Ballers 2-6, Bass Kickers 1-7.
WOMEN'S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE
Final Standings
Platinum Division: CKC 7-1, Warrior Divas 6-2, Sherberts 2-6, T&T Lounge Mickey's Misfits 1-7.
Gold Division: Dirty Aunties 6-2, Diamond Dolls 4-3-1, Uglies 4-4, Squintz 3-4-1, Lucky Ladies 2-6.
CO-REC ASA SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Aug. 9
Rainier Division: Unicorn Ballz 4-2, Summer Blast 3-3, Little Dutch 2-4, Sports Center 2-4, Team USA 1-3.
Shasta Division: Lonesome Spring Ranch 5-1, TBD 3-3, "Why So Serious" 3-3, Grounders 1-5, Cluster Fugget 0-4.