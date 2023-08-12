Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Turkey Shoot, Aug. 9
Low Gross: Linda Kostello Kelley 92.
Low Net: Barb Walkenhauer 74.
Marilyn Hunter 53; Barb Walkenhauer 55; Marlene O’Halloran 57.
Chip-Ins: Marlene O’Halloran, Hole No. 3.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION T & F Holes, Aug. 8
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 86.
Low Net: Dawn Hester 66.
A Division — Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews 44; 2, (tie) Hannah Cobleigh 46, Prudence Martian 46. Net: 1, Jo Calderwood 36; 2, Aimy Dowdy 36.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Linda Plummer 46; 2, Jerry Hill 50. Net: 1, (tie) Tina Goodwin 35, Kathy Adkison 35.
C Division — Gross: 1, Dawn Hester 53; 2, Carrol Storkel 56. Net: 1, Deb Bruland 36; 2, Lexi Davis 38.5.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Hybrids & Irons Only, Aug. 9
A Division: 1, (tie) Angie Sybouts 47, Cathy Kehm 47; 2, Kay Sterns 51.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 50; 2, Karen Woodin 52.
C Division: 1, (tie) Janie Richartz 60, Karen Hovis 60; 2, (tie) Jessica Carter 61, Marci Snyder 61.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Final Standings
A Division: T&T 6-2, Whispering Eyes 6-2, Slow Burn Wolfpack 4-4, The Dutch 0-8.
B Division: Grizzly Espresso 7-1, Heights Church 7-1, Sun City Electric 2-6, Space Bound 0-8.
C Division: Self-Made Ballerz 7-1, Spurs Bomberz 3-5, Wolf Den, Inc. 3-5, TBD 1-7.
D Division: Lucky Mothers 8-0, Slackers 5-3, Dozers 1-7, Shockers 0-8.
E Division: Band Of Brothers WVFC 4-4, Team Green 3-5, Kershaw 3-5, Hit Men 2-6, Fly Ballers 2-6, HellaWattz 0-8.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Final Standings
Platinum Division: Uglies 7-1, Lady Bugs MF 5-3, cKC 5-3, Sherberts 3-5, Dirty Aunties 2-6, Warrior Diva’s 2-6.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 5-3, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 4-4, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 3-5, Truly Fabulous 3-5, Squintz 1-7.
COED SUMMER LEAGUE Final Standings
Adams Division: Big Mouth Dinger Hitters 7-1, Team USA 4-4, Get Kraken “Fisheries” 1-7.
Bachelor Division: Alley Cats 7-1, The Unathletics 4-4, Dye Hardz 3-5, Pastime Friends 2-6, Powder Puffs 2-6, MultiCare Supply Chain Smokers 2-6.
