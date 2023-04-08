Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Alan Freauf 563 (205); Tony Bratcher 540 (203); Devon Hipp 512. Women: Anhelica Trevino 502; Chandra Brownlee 470; Terry Sunderland 462. HA-Bratcher 167, Brownlee 172. L-Alley “Oops” 23-9.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: James Pitt 619 (244); Merle Jones 611 (235); Greg Vandoren 560 (213). Women: Debbie Mendoza 477; Donna Lallashute 459; Valerie Yarnell 458. HA-Pitt 199, Simmons 154. L-Alley Cats 15-5.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 780 (268); Isiah Ellenwood 717 (267); Cody Huth 590. Women: Ellen Curtiss 502; Donna Lallashute 490; Sue Rice 483. HA-Huth 206, Luke 184. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 147.5-76.5.
Coffee Trio: Mary Marquez 509; Linda Goede 479; Shelly Zehnder 438. HA-Goede 148. L-Seahawk Girls 32-20.
Commercial: Brad Morrow 737 (267); Tanner Schaneman 646; Kerby Wallahee 644 (257). HA-Schaneman 210. L-Morrow’s Show Pigs 91.5-33.5.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 501; DJ Fox 417; Bentley Espinoza 299. Girls: Celeste Garcia 404; Liliana Munoz 369; Darlene Lopez 276. HA-Montelongo 166, Munoz 138. L-Team 7 37-15.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 812 (258); Rob Rice 811. HA-Carl 213. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 170.5-54.5.
Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, April 5
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 95.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 69; 2, Lupe Leach 70.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Don’t Count That, April 1
Low Gross: Chelsea Frontis 80.
Low Net: Susann Lowary 66.
A Division — Gross: 1, Chelsea Frontis 61; 2, Shaun Abbott 71; 3, Lynda Matthews 72. Net: 1, Joanna Calderwood 52; 2, Claudette Haubner 55; 3, Aimy Dowdy 60.
B Division — Gross: 1, Susann Lowary 75; 2, Rhonda Rasmussen 82; 3, DJ Angotti 86. Net: 1, Jerry Hill 55; 2, Sandi Morris 64; 3, Kay Warneke 67.
C Division — Gross: 1, Sally Anderson 84; 2, Tina Goodwin 89; 3, Carrol Storkel 92. Net: 1, Candi Broadfoot 52; 2, Dawn Hester 53; 3, (tie) Helen Wendt 56, Deb Bruland 56.
Turkey Shoot, April 4
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 81.
Low Net: Joanna Calderwood 68.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 62; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 68; 3, Lynda Matthews 70. Net: 1, Denise Helms 51; 2, Nancy Slinkard 53; 3, Claudette Haubner 54.
B Division — Gross: 1, Joanna Calderwood 70; 2, Ruth Scott 78; 3, Susann Lowary 81. Net: 1, Sandi Morris 50; 2, Jerry Hill 51; 3, Pat Mosley 61.
C Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 79; 2, Carrol Storkel 82; 3, Betsy Kelly 86. Net: 1, Dawn Hester 46; 2, Helen Wendt 50; 3, Sally Anderson 52.
Buckskin qualifier: Shaun Abbott 66.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Team Scramble, April 5
1, Marilee Brothers-Pam Kingsboro-Angie Sybouts-Claudia Rohlfs 27; 2, Paula Bush-Paula Redd-Jan Foster-Judy Davis 28.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Captains Cup, April 6
First Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Martin 76. Net: 1, Terri Schaake 62; 2, Linda Depew 70.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 83. Net: 1, (tie) Barb Heinzen 63, Bonnie Prediletto 63.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Judy Nagle 91. Net: 1, Lilly Lee Anderson 63; 2, Kay Carbery 66.
Captains Cup winner: 1, Detta Hanson 60.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Club Opener, March 30
1, Lori Nulliner-Gerree Kraft-Judy Stone 71; 2, Shelly Yarbrough-Joan LaFramboise-Torrie Melton 72; 3, Barb Hannon-Christy Fordyce-Kris Russi 76.
Odd or Even, April 6
First Flight — Gross: Betty Waldrum 47. Net: Nancy Graf 39.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 47. Net: Lori Murphy 39.
Third Flight — Gross: Patricia Gustin 53. Net: Torrie Melton 37.
