Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS SPRING LEAGUE Results, April 22-23
1st grade boys: Yakima 49, 509 Insanity 0; Yakima Valley 18, Grandview 14; West Valley 45, 509 Insanity 4; Toppenish 19, Kennewick 9.
1st grade girls: Kiona-Benton 11, Zillah 2; Richland 30, Grandview 7; 509 Insanity 24, West Valley 2; Zillah 15, Richland 0; Granger 15, Kiona-Benton 0; 509 Insanity 17, Grandview 4.
2nd grade boys: Grandview 19, West Valley 0; White Swan 31, Yakima Valley 18; Granger 31, Yakima Valley 21.
2nd grade girls: 509 Insanity 27, Sunnyside Valley 12; Prosser 13, Grandview 7.
3rd grade boys: Toppenish 27, Granger 22; Royal 17, Selah 10; Prosser 20, Mabton 11; Royal 21, West Valley 14; 3 City 34, Tri City 10.
3rd grade girls: White Swan 38, Wapato 16; Toppenish 22, Sunnyside Christian 6; Sunnyside 20, West Valley 10; Grandview 16, Zillah 8; Toppenish 20, Sunnyside 6.
4th grade boys: Prosser 36, Highland 0; Yakima 26, Grandview 4; Prosser 26, Wapato 12; Yakima Flight Black 45, Jr. Sonics-Yakima 9.
4th grade girls: Granger 17, Valley Elite 9; Zillah 34, Yakima 8; Prosser 19, Union Gap 14; Valley Elite 12, Selah 11; Cle Elum 22, Yakima 11.
5th grade boys: Toppenish 35, Naches Valley 24; Mabton 44, Sunnyside 11; Yakima Warriors 40, Yakima Flight-Gold 25; Selah 13, 509 Insanity 8; Granger 39, Yakima 24.
5th grade girls: Wapato 24, Goldendale 6; Grandview 14, Goldendale 6; Toppenish 42, Grandview 8.
6th grade boys: Sunnyside 38, Granger 26; East Valley 29, Yakima 25; Toppenish 75, West Valley 6; Wapato 36, Yakima 17; Sunnyside 54, Toppenish 31; Sunnyside 35, Naches 18; Granger 38, Toppenish 35.
6th grade girls: Zillah 41, Granger 14; Zillah 33, East Valley 17; White Swan 46, Granger 14.
7th grade girls: Eastmont 36, 509 Insanity 32; Grandview 27, Eastmont 16; Sunnyside 44, Wapato 21; Mamba Mentality 46, 509 Insanity 8.
8th grade boys: Yakima Flight 71, Yakima Spartans 38; Yakima 48, East Valley 30; Prosser 66, Union Gap 22.
High School V boys: Toppenish 64, Naches 55; La Salle 62, Othello 42; Ephrata 67, Granger 56; Naches 69, Othello 53; Granger Spartans1 65, Granger Spartans2 27; Ephrata 64, Toppenish 58.
High School V girls: Grandview 65, Sunnyside 7; Toppenish 63, Sunnyside 39; Union Gap 47, Sunnyside 10.
Golf
Mount Adams
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISION Club Best 16 Holes, April 22
Gross: 1, Shawn Phelps 66; 2, Walt Wegener 67; 3, Kevin Frazier 69; 4, Dave Arcano 70; 5, (tie) Craig McCloud 72, Dennis Besel 72.
Net: 1, Doug Burge 57; 2, James Rogers 59; 3, Ron Smith 60; 4, (tie) Vince Komstadius 61, Hank Besel 61; 6, Kelly Linker 63.
KP’s: Dennis Besel, Hole No. 8; Paul Stonemetz, Hole No. 16; Darren Gasseling, Hole No. 18.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION NOSE, April 25
Low Gross: Lynda Matthews 81.
Low Net: Sandi Morris 67.
A Division — Gross: 1, (tie) Lynda Matthews 40, Shaun Abbott 40. Net: 1, Kris Sterns 33.5; 2, Kristy Little 36.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Ruth Scott 44; 2, (tie) Ann Bowen 47, Linda Plummer 47. Net: 1, Susann Lowary 32.5; 2, Sandi Morris 34.
C Division — Gross: 1, Sally Anderson 46; 2, Robyn Berndt 49. Net: 1, (tie) Dawn Hester 32, Candi Broadfoot 32.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Team Play, April 26
1, Wanda Stokes-Trudy Ledwich-Linda Manske 28; 2, Sue Martin-Leslie Smyer-Michele Harding 30.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, April 27
1, Lee & Paula Bush 36; 2, Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson 38; 3, Steve & Linda Manske 41.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Spring Play Day Payout, April 27
First Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Martin 67. Net: 1, (tie) Cindy Houser 67, Barb LaBissoniere 67.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Dianne Harris 80. Net: 1, Karen Sousley 57; 2, Barb Heinzen 63.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Judy Rozelle 75. Net: 1, (tie) Kathy Parrish 57, Detta Hanson 57.
Team Winners, Best 2 of 3 Net: 1, Pat Martin-Karen Sousley-Judy Rozelle 101; 2, Roxcie Dills-Dianne Harris-Kay Carbery 112; 3, Mary Roche-Barb Heinzen-Judy Nagle 116; 4, (tie) Cindy Houser-Barb Walkenhauer-Kathy Parrish 117, Pene James-Janine Connell-Detta Hanson 117.
Long Drive, Hole No. 4 — First Flight: Barb LaBissoniere, Ball Marker. Second Flight: Dianne Harris, Bag. Third Flight: Lilly Lee Anderson, Towel.
Closest to the Disco Ball: 1, Roxcie Dills, 1”; 2, Pene James, 5.5”; 3, Terri Schaake, 7.5”.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CSSA COED SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, April 24
Adams Division: Bad News Addicts 6-0, Rounders 6-0, Bout Dat Life 4-2, Ball Busters 3-3, Team Infinity 3-3, Clean Up Crew 1-5, Bill’s Friends 1-5, The Diamond Rockers 0-6.
