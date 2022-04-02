Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 487; Linda Menard 478; Marie Westbrook 478. HA-Shaffer 172. L-Sweeties 32.5-23.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Alan Freauf 497; Adam Baisinger 496; Barry Sunderland 482. Women: Chandra Brownlee 512; Anhelica Trevino 500; Terry Sunderland 424. HA-Baisinger 165, Brownlee 178. L-Balls Deep 20-4.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Mike Cerna 922 (204, 225, 269, 224); Rob Rice 915 (243, 242, 224, 206); Shane Huth 892 (224, 200, 242, 226). Women: Anna Gomez 662 (202). HA-Rice 210, Luke 192. L-Morrow Show Pigs 121-54.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Richard Rodriquez 535 (200); Hector Zarate 505 (202); Greg Vandoren 498. Women: Cassie Coder 439; Dawn Canales 414; Sarah Kitzke 409. HA-M. Kitzke 164, K. Coder 142. L-Super Smash Bowlers 13.5-2.5.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 650 (258, 203); Danilo Hernandez 633 (245); Rob Rice 614 (207, 210). Women: Challea Huth 510; Juanita Schlieve 478; Violet Torres 474. HA-Rice 207, Luke 190. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 97-78.
Coffee Trio: Ruthie Lynch 488; Sue Rice 486; Maria Proffitt 482. HA-Rice 157. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 34-10.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 700 (209, 215, 276); Brad Morrow 655 (213, 209, 233); Chris Hill 608 (206, 212). HA-Schaneman 208. L-CK Heating & Air 201-99.
Valley Lanes Jr's — Boys: Ryan Noel 442; Nico Canales 407; Ethan Munoz 373. Girls: Liliana Munoz 336; Raylynn Huth 282; Darlene Lopez 239. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 107. L-Team 1 23.5-4.5.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 924 (212, 215, 257, 240); Brady Carl 819 (224, 209, 214); Jeremy Van Dam 814 (209, 223). Women: Anna Gomez 774 (224); Steph Luke 762 (246). HA-Rice 211, Luke 192. L-Morrow Show Pigs 134-66.
---
Golf
Apple Tree
MEN'S DIVISION
Selective Drive, March 26
Team
1, Mike Sutton-Steve Hargreaves-Robert Dresker-Rick Munson 187; 2, Mike Schlosser-Anthony Alverez-Stephen Boynton-John King 188; 3, (tie) Kelly Holwegner-Ron Dubrauc-Brent Carver-Steve Martin 190, Joe Frazier-Mike Cingle-Sam Briggs-Dylan Marez 190; 5, Ryan Tercero-Tracey Barker-Anthony Acob-Nick Gray 192.
Individual Gross & Net
First Flight — Gross: 1, Joe Frazier 72; 2, Ray Knotts 74. Net: 1, Mike Sutton 67; 2, Joe Nieto 71.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Alex Podruzny 74; 2, (tie) Bill Vernon 76, Mike Cingle 76. Net: 1, Tracey Barker 63; 2, Larry Goodman 66.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Ron Dobrauc 77; 2, Stephen Boynton 78. Net: 1, Butch Lenberg 58; 2, Robert Dresker 61.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Ray Fauth 84; 2, Marty Davis 85. Net: 1, Steve Martin 55; 2, (tie) Nick Gray 59, John King 59.
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Best 17 or 18 Holes, March 20
First Flight — Gross: 1, Perry McCormick 66; 2, Jeff Hiel 68; 3, Ron Wyles 70. Net: 1, (tie) Anthony Lenders 66, Will Curley 66; 3, Doug Brown 68.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, David Leakey 72; 2, Jim Strokeland 74; 3, Gary Titus 78. Net: 1, Monty Carl 62; 2, Jim Kean 69; 3, (tie) Burton Knowles 70, Don Fisher 70.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Rod Johnson 83; 2, M. Olezewiski 87; 3, Terry Speer 88. Net: 1, (tie) Phil Lugtu 64, Robin Cushing 64; 3, (tie) Bob Ross 70, Chad Trudhom 70.
KP's — Hole No. 3: Jeff Dowdy 19-4, Robin Cushing 16-0. Hole No. 7: Anthony Linders 2-11, Will Curley 15-11. Hole No. 13: Gordon Forbes 18-3, Jeff Dowdy 26-9. Hole No. 16: Burton Knowles 11-10, Gary Titus 4-5. Hole No. 17: Phil Lugtu 17-9, Burton Knowles 18-4.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Crossover, March 29
Low Gross: Susie DeShaw 81.
Low Net: (tie) Jerry Hill 72, Shaun Abbott 72.
A Division — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw 35; 2, (tie) Janet Hall 40, Shaun Abbott 40. Net: 1, (tie) Hannah Cobleigh 31, Lori Thomas 31; 3, Denise Helms 34.
B Division — Gross: 1, Jerry Hill 44; 2, Joanna Calderwood 45; 3, Sandi Morris 46. Net: 1, Pat Mosley 31; 2, DJ Angotti 31.5; 3, Susann Lowary 35.5.
C Division — Gross: 1, Sally Anderson 46; 2, Carrol Storkel 47; 3, Candi Broadfoot 52. Net: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 30.5; 2, Robyn Berndt 31.5; 3, Crystal Marey 35.
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Team Scramble, March 30
1, Wanda Stokes-Gaye Pryse-Marci Snyder-Claudia Rohlfs 38; 2, Cathy Kehm-Trudy Ledwich-Janie Richarts 41.
Yakima Country Club
MEN'S DIVISION
Spring Series, March 26
Gross: 1, Jeff Widdows 69; 2, Craig Barnes 77.
Net: 1, Jonathon Ripplinger 67; 2, Brian Davey 68; 3, David Gutierrez 70; 4, (tie) Sergio Sanchez 71, Bill Douglas 71; 6, Tom Martin 73; 7, Ralph De Leon 76.
Spring Series Payout, March 30
Gross: 1, Fred Mercy 73; 2, Shane Snell 74.
Net: 1, (tie) John Filliol 70, Sergio Sanchez 70; 3, (tie) Ken Borello 72, Ron Senn 72; 5, Jeff Davis 73; 6, Jack Lovern 74; 7, Bob Dipietro 75.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Opening Day, March 24
1, Merrilee Hurson-Mardi Hackett-Judy Warninger-Shirley Boggess 35; 2, (tie) Barb Walkenhauer-Dianne Harris-Susan Johnson 37, Toni Ballard-Janine Connell-Elizabeth Cowan 37; 4, (tie) Debbie Holbrook-Patricia Boggess-Heather Culp 38, Pat Martin-Susan Brown-Karin Kupp 38.
Ladies 18, March 31
First Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Martin 80. Net: 1, Toni Ballard 73; 2, Pene James 74.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 101. Net: 1, Judy Rozelle 75; 2, Mardi Hackett 79.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Judy Nagle 114. Net: 1, Kay Carbery 80; 2, Jan Mendenhall 83.
Field Shots: 1, Pat Martin 47.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Best 9 Holes, March 31
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 36. Net: Nancy Graf 34.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 42. Net: Patricia Gustin 34.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 46. Net: Ruth Wilkins 32.
---
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC WINTER LEAGUE
Standings, March 28
A Division: The Kick Aces 12-0, Air Traffic Control 8-4, Cascade 4-8, All About The Sets 3-9, Lightning 3-9.
B Division: Dig This Two 8-4, Yakima Thunder 6-6, Vertically Challenged 6-6, Yakima Elite 5-7, Rec League MVP's 5-7.
C Division: Set Me Bro 9-3, Low Expectations 8-4, Weebles 7-5, BDNKRCHDS 5-7, Block Party 1-11.
D Division: Spiked Punch 9-0, Odd Squad 8-1, Amigos, Amigos, Amigos 4-5, All About That Ace 3-9, Iguanas 0-9.
E Division: Hop Bop 10-2, Bailey CPA, LLC 9-3, Swat Team 5-7, Block Busters 0-12.
