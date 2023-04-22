Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS SPRING LEAGUE Results, April 8, 15, 16
1st grade boys: Yakima 18, East Valley 6; West Valley 37, Yakima Valley 4; East Valley 20, Yakima Valley 8; Toppenish 15, Yakima 0; Yakima 17, Grandview 11; West Valley 25, Kennewick 6; East Valley 13, Yakima 7.
1st grade girls: Grandview 13, Kiona-Benton 6; Selah 19, Wapato 4; Richland 30, West Valley 1; Goldendale 13, Zillah 3; Richland 38, Granger 0; Selah 8, West Valley 5; Grandview 25, Selah 6; 509 Insanity 26, Granger 0; Goldendale 22, Wapato 0.
2nd grade boys: Grandview 15, White Swan 0; Yakima Valley 15, Kiona-Benton 0; Granger 51, West Valley 0; Grandview 20, Kiona-Benton 2; Kennewick 42, Grandview 3; White Swan 46, Mabton 10; Yakima Valley 62, West Valley 0; Grandview 21, Mabton 10; Grandview 21, Granger 13.
2nd grade girls: Yakima 32, Wapato 20; Prosser 17, Zillah 4; 509 Insanity 32, Zillah 0; Sunnyside Valley 21, Wapato 19; Yakima 19, Grandview 0; Prosser 12, Goldendale 8; Grandview 7, Zillah 1.
3rd grade boys: Toppenish 39, Grandview 7; Wapato 16, 509 Insanity 8; 3 City 38, Granger 19; Selah 11, Mabton 9; Prosser 20, 509 Insanity 8; Mabton 36, Toppenish 27; Granger 22, Tri City 8; Prosser 14, West Valley 12; 3 City 42, Mabton 32; Tri City 32, Grandview 12; Selah 18, Wapato 8.
3rd grade girls: Wapato 26, Yakima 1; White Swan 48, West Valley 0; Sunnyside 15, Zillah 5; Toppenish 39, Granger 5; Grandview 17, Sunnyside 4; Sunnyside Christian 25, Zillah 8; Sunnyside 16, Wapato 5; White Swan 40, Granger 8; Sunnyside 11, Yakima 2.
4th grade boys: Grandview 24, Highland 4; Yakima 37, Wapato 11; Prosser 40, Union Gap 2; Goon Squad Yakima 40, J.r Sonics-Yakima 14; Yakima 15, Wapato 0; Highland 22, Union Gap 10; Yakima 26, Grandview 19.
4th grade girls: Granger 28, Yakima 13; Wapato 15, Zillah 0; Granger 25, Prosser 16; Zillah 15, Goldendale 0; Yakima 15, Goldendale 0; Wapato 36, Selah 8; Wapato 32, Cle Elum 13.
5th grade boys: Toppenish 40, Granger 18; Naches Valley 36, Yakima 25; Yakima 15, Selah 0; Yakima 41, Mabton 8; 509 Insanity 25, Sunnyside 6; Yakima 44, Naches Valley 29; Yakima Flight-Gold 43, Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 25; Grandview 39, Toppenish 36; Selah 31, Yakima 18; Yakima 54, 509 Insanity 9; Grandview 38, Yakima 25.
5th grade girls: Yakima 35, KC Wildcats 14; Toppenish 44, Wapato 9; KC Wildcats 16, Yakima 15; Yakima 20, Grandview 19; Richland 34, Wapato 11; Toppenish 70, Yakima 5.
6th grade boys: Naches 38, Granger 27; Lower Valley 43, Toppenish 27; East Valley 47, Yakima 16; Wapato 44, West Valley 21; Toppenish 41, Yakima 12; Lower Valley 35, East Valley 31; Naches 57, West Valley 9; Toppenish 34, Sunnyside 33; Granger 45, Wapato 18; Naches 42, Yakima 18.
6th grade girls: Quincy 15, Granger 11; White Swan 68, Granger 13; Zillah 35, Quincy 13; Quincy 26, Granger 7; Zillah 28, East Valley 18; White Swan 37, Quincy 17; East Valley 15, Granger 0.
7th grade girls: Grandview 33, Sunnyside 14; Mamba Mentality 41, Wapato 19; Wapato 39, Toppenish 28; Wapato 35, Sunnyside 31; Toppenish 42, Mamba Mentality 20; 509 Insanity 43, Wapato 35.
8th grade boys: Yakima 70, Union Gap 25; East Valley 15, Prosser 0; Yakima 34, Union Gap 11; Yakima 67, Mabton 35; Yakima 38, Union Gap 24; Yakima 78, East Valley 27; Prosser 57, Mabton 26; Toppenish 46, Union Gap 6; Yakima 46, Toppenish 40; Toppenish 40, T-Tow-Toppenish 36.
High School V boys: Selah 49, Mabton 47; Ephrata 81, Wenatchee 39; Federal Way 83, Naches 44; Toppenish 51, Othello 42; Federald Way 86, La Salle 50; Wenatchee 60, Mabton 57; Ephrata 76, Selah 38; Othello 86, Granger 77.
High School V girls: Toppenish 69, Wenatchee 47; Grandview 76, Wenatchee 29; Davis 88, Grandview 15; Davis 77, Sunnyside 37.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO — League winner: MK-Ultra. High Average: Debbie Shaffer 173.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Peter Ramirez 628 (228); Ricky Flett 595 (230); Calvin Derrick 578. Women: Allena Wallahee 534; Donna Lallashute 454; Tina Simmons 452. HA-Pitt 198, Simmons 154. L-Ten in the Pitt 21-7.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 651 (258); Rob Rice 616 (257); Clayton Robert 602 (297). Women: Sue Rice 546; Stephanie Luke 487; Violet Torres 457. HA-Huth 206, Luke 183. L-Legends 2.0 167-108.
Coffee Trio: Linda Goede 494; Sharon Schinkelshoek 466; Diane Turley 463. HA-Goede 149. L-The Spek Girls 37-23.
Commercial: Justin Bos 634; Mike Cerna 615; Jordan Vogel 606. HA-Schaneman 208. L-Morrow’s Show Pigs 130-45.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Shane Huth 871; Jeremy Van Dam 846; Rob Rice 842 (245). Women: Steph Luke 682 (203). HA-Carl 212, Luke 186. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 200.5-74.5.
Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best 9, April 19
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala.
Net: 1, Betty Carl 28; 2, (tie) Opal Krauter 33, Lupe Leach 33.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Par 5’s, April 18
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 86.
Low Net: Helen Wendt 67.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 67; 2, Shaun Abbott 71. Net: 1, Aimy Dowdy 50; 2, Rhonda Rasmussen 52.
B Division — Gross: 1, Sandi Morris 71; 2, Jerry Hill 80; 3, Betsy Kelly 84. Net: 1, Helen Wendt 43; 2, Sally Anderson 44; 3, Dawn Hester 45.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Mutt & Jeff, April 19
A Division: 1, Pat Smith 36; 2, (tie) Nancy Johannson 37, Paula Bush 37.
B Division: 1, (tie) Paula Redd 39, Marci Snyder 39, Leslie Smyer 39; 2, (tie) Sue Martin 41, Pam Kingsboro 41.
C Division: 1, Claudia Rohlfs 41; 2, (tie) Janie Richartz 43, Linda Manske 43.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Ladies’ 18 Payout, April 20
First Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Tricia Boggess 81, Debbie Holbrook 81. Net: 1, Melissa Keeter 66; 2, Linda Depew 72.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Merrilee Hurson 86. Net: 1, Mardi Hackett 64; 2, Jan Mendenhall 66.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Barb Heinzen 91. Net: 1, Judy Rozelle 63; 2, Kathy Campbell 64.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Selective 9, April 13
First Flight — Gross: Barb Hannon 46. Net: Nancy Graf 42.
Second Flight — Gross: Pat Sugden 54. Net: Lori Murphy 41.
Third Flight — Gross: Kris Russi. Net: Torrie Melton.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CSSA COED SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, April 17
Adams Division: Bad News Addicts 4-0, Rounders 4-0, Ball Busters 4-0, Team Infinity 2-2, Clean Up Crew 1-3, Bill’s Friends 1-3, Bout Dat Life 0-4, The Diamond Rockers 0-4.
