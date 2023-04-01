Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 529 (233); Linda Menard 495; Jane Hartinger 487. HA-Shaffer 173. L-NO WO TO 33-23.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 540; Ron Pfieffer 521 (212); Alan Freauf 495. Women: Chandra Brownlee 538; Anhelica Trevino 480; Elizabeth Thomas 430. HA-Bratcher 166, Brownlee 173. L-Alley “Oops” 20-8.
Ladies Star Classic: Nonna Cook 520 (203); Betsy Kelly 500; Jerry Hill 494 (215). HA-Kelly 185. L-Lucky Strikers 33-23.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Jerome Moore II 784 (217, 267, 300); James Pitt 723 (219, 247, 257); Matt Buchholz 653 (200, 206, 247). Women: Nonna Cook 590 (236); Morgan Gosney 531 (200); Maria Fox. HA-Fulp 225, Pietkauskis 210. L-(tie) The Talons 35-17, Pass the Baby 35-17.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Joaquin Lopez 662 (268); Marcelino Ramirez 618 (241); Merle Jones 615 (233). Women: Tina Simmons 507; Valerie Yarnell 448; Donna Lallashute 419. HA-Lopez 198, Simmons 154. L-Ten in the Pitt 11-5.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 673 (250); Owen Burton 643; Rob Rice 641 (235). Women: Stephanie Luke 575; Sue Rice 462; Ellen Curtiss 425. HA-Huth 206, Luke 184. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 130.5-68.5.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 459; Marla Campbell 455; Linda Goede 432. HA-Ewart 149. L-Rockin’ Rollers 31-17.
Commercial: Dave Clampitt; Justin Bos 614 (238); Brad Morrow 610. HA-Schaneman 210. L-Al’s Crew 73-27.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 536; Conner Duran 361; DJ Fox 341. Girls: Liliana Munoz 441; Paige Huth 313; Darlene Lopez 288. HA-Montelongo 166, Munoz 140. L-Team 7 33-15.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 950 (256); Tanner Schaneman 894 (246); Brett Kunert 861. Women: Steph Luke 765 (219). HA-Carl 213. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 156.5-43.5.
Golf
Apple Tree
MEN’S DIVISION Season Opener 4-Man Select Drive, March 24
1, Joe Frazier-Stephen Boynton-Travis Antles-John Kin 187; 2, Ray Knotts-Kevin Stuth-Chad Kline-Dave Needham 195; 3, Mike Sutton-Josh Bower-Larry Oliver-Chad Crow 196; 4, (tie) Mike Schlosser-Tracey Barker-Jason Dresker-Rick Gregory 197, Joe Nieto-Kurt Sutton-Ron Dobrauc-Terry Goddard 197, Casey Fewkes-Gabriel Valencia-Lloyd Chistiansen-Stan Gray 197.
Low Gross & Net
First Flight — Gross: 1, Joe Frazier 72; 2, Mike Schlosser 74. Net: 1, Dan Close 68; 2, (tie) Ray Knotts 69, Mike Sutton 69.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Kevin Stuth 75; 2, (tie) Gabriel Valencia 78, Mac Williams 78. Net: 1, Tracey Barker 64; 2, Stephen Boynton 66; 3, (tie) Josh Bower 68, Jim Gagoosh 68.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Travis Antles 78, Ron Dobrauc 78; 3, (tie) Jason Dresker 83, Larry Oliver 83. Net: 1, Butch Lenberg 60; 2, Robert Dresker 62; 3, (tie) Anthony Acob 69, James Mulvaney 69.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, John King 83; 2, Stan Gray 84; 3, (tie) Rob Dresker 87, Randy Ammerman 87. Net: 1, Ray Fauth 60; 2, (tie) Martin Davis 67, Daniel Cohen 67.
KP: Mike Sutton-Joshua Bower-Chad Crow-Larry Oliver, Hole No. 17, 3-4.
Horse Race: 1, Ray Knotts/Martin Davis; 2, Tracey Barker/Jason Briggs; 3, Steve Crow/Dave Needham.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONES, March 29
Gross: 1, Lupe Leach 46.
Net: 1, Betty Carl 27; 2, Opal Krauter 31.
SunTides
OPEN DIVISION Sunday Honey Pot
Gross: 1, Franke-Caulkins 60; 2, Kohls-Gallipo 64; 3, (tie) Widdow-Mercy 65, Pechtel-Reeves 65.
Net: 1, Wood-Brown 61; 2, Nobbs-Wagar 64; 3, (tie) Hiatt-Cobleigh 65, Plaisance-Daily 65.
How Loy Payout
Gross: 1, Steve Mercy-Jeff Widdows 130; 2, Brooks Kohls-Ray Gallipo 132; 3, Bruce Hiatt-Paul Cobleigh 133; 4, George Pechtel-Heath Reeves 137; 5, Eric & T.J. Inions 138; 6, (tie) Joe Plaisance-Joe Daily 142, Gary Hutchins-Jason Dills 142.
Net: 1, Dan Franke-Jeff Caulkins 120; 2, Derek Wood-Bristen Brown 121; 3, Nathan Nobbs-Steve Wagar 131; 4, (tie) Jim Kean-Roy Williams 135, Kevin Sybouts-Mel Brink 135, Don Fisher-Dustin Cass 135, Duane St. Martin-Jeff Dowdy 135, Chad Anderson-Pat Wise 135, Ty Noble-Troy Herbst 135.
KP: Tim Lacy-Jerry Speer, Hole No. 3; Jim Kean-Roy Williams, Hole No. 16.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Sunday Honey Pot
Gross: 1, Abbott-Calderwood.
Net: 1, (tie) Hill-Rasmussen, Dowdy-Matthews.
How Low Payout
Gross: 1, Joanna Calderwood-Shaun Abbott; 2, Susan Dasher-Crystal Marey.
Net: 1, Jerry Hill-Rhonda Rasmussen; 2, Lynda Matthews-Aimy Dowdy.
Crossover, March 28
Low Gross: Lynda Matthews 85.
Low Net: Jo Calderwood 69.
A Division — Gross: 1, Denise Helms 36; 2, Kristy Little 38. Net: 1, Kris Sterns 31; 2, (tie) Hannah Cobleigh 31.5, Lynda Matthews 31.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Jo Calderwood 40; 2, Jan Crocker 42. Net: 1, Carrol Storkel 28.5; 2, Jerry Hill 30.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Team Scramble, March 29
1, Kay Sterns-Paula Redd-Gaye Pryse-Claudia Rohlfs 28; 2, (tie) Paula Bush-Diane Vilhauer-Angie Sybouts-Pat Smith 29, Pam Kingsboro-Janie Richartz-Daphne Martin-Judy Meloy 29.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION 18 Payout Field Shots, March 30
First Flight — Gross: 1, Roxcie Dills 84. Net: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 65.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Dianne Harris 83. Net: 1, Bonnie Prediletto 63.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Detta Hanson 96. Net: 1, Kathy Miller Parrish 64.
Low Field Shot — First Flight: 1, Roxcie Dills 56.
Low Field Shot — Second Flight: 1, Dianne Harris 53.
Low Field Shot — Third Flight: 1, Detta Hanson 65.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
COED WINTER LEAGUE Final Standings
A Division: Block Party 15-6, Air Traffic Control 12-9, Consensual Sets 11-10, Slappin Da Ace 9-12, All About The Sets 4-17.
B Division: The Untouchaballz 18-3, Old But Young 14-7, I’d Hit That 9-12, Safe Sets 1-20.
C Division: Set Me Bro 15-6, Spiked Punch 14-7, Low Expectations 13-8, Odd Squad 0-21.
D Division: The Crash Carts 15-6, We Always Get It Up 12-9, Unprotected Sets 9-12, Amigos Amigos Amigos 6-15.
E Division: Creekside PT 15-6, Smashed 10-11, All About That Ace 10-11, Hops For Hops 7-14.
F Division: Lightning Strike 19-2, Iguanas 8-13, Empire Spikes Back 8-13, The Drive Bars 7-14.
