Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Final Standings
1st Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Dream Team-Yakima 5-1, 2, Zillah 4-2, 3, Ki-Be Bears Craven 4-2, 4, Prosser Red Titans 2-4, 5, Mabton Lil Voyagers 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Yakima-Bulldogs 6-0; 2, Granger Spartans 3-3, 3, La Salle Rumble 2-4, 4, Naches Rangers 2-4, 5, Yakama-Toppenish 1-5.
1st Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Havoc Hoopers-Yakima 6-0, 2, Prosser Mustang’s 5-1, 3, Valley Surge-Wapato 3-3, 4, Valley Squad-Sunnyside 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Grandview Hoop Stars 5-1, Granger Lady Spartans 3-3, Yakima Lightning-1G 1-5, Yakima Lightning-K 0-6.
2nd Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Ellensburg Splash 5-1, 2, Men in Black II-East Valley 5-1, 3, Selah Vikings 4-2, 4, Lower Valley Warriors 3-3, 5, West Valley Swish-Hill 3-3, 6, Zillah Sky Force 0-6. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Grandview Lil Hounds 5-1, 2, Ki-Be Bears 4-2, 3, Sunnyside RedStorm 3-3, 4, Prosser Mighty Mustangs 3-3, 5, Sunnyside Grizzlies 2-4, 6, Goldendale Wolves 1-5.
2nd Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Toppenish Angels 6-0, 2, Princess Warriors-Wapato 5-1, 3, West Valley Shooting Stars Jr. 4-2, 4, Zillah Flight 3-3. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Central Washington Wildcats 2-4, 2, Naches Rangers 2-4, 3, Granger Pink Dragons 2-4, 4, East Valley 0-6.
3rd Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 6-0, 2, West Valley Swish 5-1, 3, Mid Valley Surge-Wapato 4-2, 4, East Valley Little Devils 3-3, 5, Selah Lil Ballerz 2-4, 6, Zillah Leopards 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Selah Sonics 4-2, 2, Grandview-Monstars 4-2, 3, Yakima Warriors 4-2, 4, Granger Spartans 2-4, 5, Prosser-Net Ninjas 1-5, 6, Lower Valley Flight 0-6. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Prosser Mini Mustangs 5-1, 2, Young Gunz-Grandview 5-1, 3, Sunnyside Grizzlies 4-2, 4, Sunnyside Regulators 2-4, 5, Yakima Kings 2-4, 6, East Valley Rebels 1-5. Mt. Hood-Wy: 1, Kittitas Coyotes 6-0, 2, Naches Rangers 4-2, 3, Riverside Christian Crusaders 3-3, 4, Sunnyside Christian 1-5, 5, Highland Scotties 0-6.
3rd Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 5-1, 2, Prosser Mustangs 5-1, 3, Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 4-2, 4, West Valley Swish 3-3, 5, Zillah Leopars 3-3, 6, Yakima Stars 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Granger 5-1, 2, East Valley She Devils 4-2 3, Naches Rangers 2-4, 4, Ki-Be Bears 1-5, 5, Yakima Lightning 0-6.
4th Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Zillah Leopards 5-1, 2, Prosser Mavericks 5-1, 3, 509 Ballerz-Yakima Valley 4-2, 4, T-Town-Toppenish 3-3, 5, Junior Sonics-Yakima 1-5, 6, Naches 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Yakima NightHawks 5-1, 2, East Valley Red Devils 5-1, 3, Goldendale 4-2, 4, Prosser Mustangs 3-3, 5, Ice Storm Ellensburg 1-5, 6, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 0-6. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Yakima Explosion 6-0, 2, Selah Nighthawks 5-1, 3, Sunnyside Stealth 4-2, 4, Cle Elum 3-3, 5, Ki-Be Bears-MC 2-4, 6, Yakima Kings 1-5, 7, Yakima Lightning 0-6.
4th Grade Girls— Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Prosser Elite 6-0, 2, West Valley Swish 4-2, 3, Sunnyside Heat 4-2, 4, Grandview Little Hounds-Rodriguez 3-3, 5, Wapato Thunder 2-4, 6, Toppenish Mighty Cats 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, West Valley Shooting Stars 5-1, 2, Zillah Leopards 4-2, 3, Wapato-Dub City 4-2, 4, Granger Little Spartans 2-4, 5, Sunnyside Hoopsters 1-5, 6, Ki-Be Bears KI 1-5. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Selah Vikings 5-1, 2, Hurricane Ballers-Yakima 4-2, 3, Yakima Lightning 3-3, 4, Naches Lady Rangers 3-3, 5, Prosser Lady Hoopsters 1-5, 6, Sunnyside Christian 0-6.
5th Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Selah 5-1, 2, Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 5-1, 3, Wapato Shadow Wolves 4-1, 4, Grandview Hounds 2-4, 5, Mabton Lil Vikes 2-4. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Future Mustangs-Prosser 5-1, 2, Zillah Leopards 4-2, 3, Naches 2-4, 4, East Valley Sonics 1-5, 5, Yakima Lightning 0-6. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Wapato 5-1, 2, Yakima Vandals 5-1, 3, Selah Vikings Hartung 4-2, 4, Prosser Midnight Hoopsters 2-4, 5, Ki-Be Bears 0-6. Mt. Hood-Wy: 1, Prosser Raptors 5-1, 2, Sunnyside Christian 4-2, 3, West Valley Runnin’ Rebels 4-2, 4, Union Gap Mighty Eagles 1-5, 5, Ellensburg Bulldogs Blue 0-6.
5th Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Zillah Leopards 6-0, 2, Yakima Wildcats 5-1, 3, Wapato’s Destiny 4-2, 4, Granger-Lil Lady Sparks 3-3, 5, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 1-5, 6, Prosser 509 Insanity 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, East Valley Rip City 6-0, 2, Selah Vikings 4-2, 3, Bumblebees 2-4, 4, Grandview Storm 2-4, 5, Ellensburg Hurricanes 2-4. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Naches Ranger Cubs 4-2, 2, Sunnyside Christian 4-2, 3, East Valley She Devils 2-4, 4, Yakima Storm 2-4, 5, Ki-Be Bears 0-6.
6th Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, West Valley Rams 5-1, 2, Takeover Elite 5-1, 3, Selah Vikings-Stevens 2-4, 4, East Valley Black 2-4, 5, Yakima Eclipse 2-4. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Zillah Leopards 6-0, 2, East Valley Daredevils 3-3, 3, Wapato Garza 3-3, 4, Selah Vikings Nighthawks 2-4, 5, Sunnyside Sonics 0-6. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Wapato-Wapsheli 5-1, 2, Mabton Mighty Viks 4-2, 3, Cornerstone Ranches’ L.O.B. Yakima 4-2, 4, East Valley Red Devils 3-3, 5, Grandview Warriors 2-4, 6, Yakima Explosion 0-6. Mt. Hood-Wy: 1, Yakima Wildcats 5-1, 2, Ki-Be Bears Johansen 4-2, 3, Granger Spartans 3-3, 4, Sunnyside Christian 2-4; 5, Zillah Orange 1-5.
6th Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Sunnyside Hoopsters 6-0, 2, T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 5-1, 3, Wapato Lady Wolves 3-3, 4, Selah Vikings 2-4, 5, Granger Raptors 2-4; 6, Grandview Hounds-Clara 2-4. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Grandview Hounds-Lopez 5-1, 2, Toppenish Lady Cats-White 5-1, 3, Union Gap Cougars 4-2, 4, East Valley Hurricanes 2-4, 5, West Valley Swish 1-5, 6, Prosser Lady Mustangs 0-6. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Ki-Be Ballers 5-1, 2, Yakima Rebels 3-3, 3, East Valley Jaguars 2-4, 4, Highland Scotties 2-4, 5, Granger Lady Spartans 1-5.
7th Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Yakima Squires 5-1, 2, Prosser Mustangs-2025 5-1, 3, Union Gap Sonics 4-2, 4, Yakima Razorbacks 3-3, 5, Yakima Lil Huskies 2-5, 6, Yakima Runnin’ Rebels 1-5. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, White Swan 6-0, 2, Naches 3-3, 3, Toppenish Wildcats 2-4, 4, Grandview Greyhounds 1-5, 5, HawkTown Hoops 1-5.
7th Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Mabton Little Vikettes 5-1, 2, Yakima Lady Hoyas 5-1, 3, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 4-2, 4, Prosser Stampede 3-3, 5, HD Basketball-Yakima 3-3, 6, Wapato Wolves 0-6. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Naches Relentless 4-2, 2, West Valley Swish-McMurry 4-2, 3, Toppenish Lady Cats 6th-Black 3-3, 4, Zillah Leopards 2-4, 5, Sunnyside Christian 0-6.
8th Grade Boys — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Taylor Strong-East Valley 6-0, 2, Naches 4-2, 3, Wapato Warriors 3-3, 4, Prosser Mustangs 3-3, 5, KOTC-Sunnyside 2-4. Mt. Rainier-Tahoma: 1, Wapato Shadow Wolves 6-0, 2, 509 Insanity-Zavala 5-1, 3, Selah Vikings 3-3, 4, Ki-Be Bears-Justin 2-4, 5, Royal City 0-6. Mt. St. Helens: 1, Selah Vikings-Harris 4-2, 2, Grizzlies-Sunnyside 3-3, 3, HawkTown Ballerz-Wapato 2-4, 4, Yakima Wildcats 2-4, 5, Benton City Rattlers 0-6.
8th Grade Girls — Mt. Adams-Pahto: 1, Prosser Lady Storm 6-0, 2, Grandview Lady Hounds 4-2, 3, Sunnyside 509 Weets 2-4, 4, Ellensburg Wildcats 2-4, 5, Granger Lady Spartans.