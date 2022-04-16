Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 543; Nancy Wohl 512; Marie Westbrook 474. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 36.5-27.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Adam Baisinger 600 (210, 214); Devon Hipp 548; Pat Bauer 518. Women: Chandra Brownlee 539; Terry Sunderland 470; Anhelica Trevino 398. HA-Bratcher 163, Brownlee 178. L-Dad Bods 25-7.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Matt Kitzke 531; Nathan Shipley 492; Chris Kitzke 460. Women: Cierah Rollinger 407; Kayla Coder 397; Cassie Coder 373. HA-M. Kitzke 164; K. Coder 140. L-Super Smash Bowlers 20.5-3.5.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 741 (237, 256, 248); Cody Huth 627 (231, 200); Sean Laddrout 593 (212). Women: Stephanie Luke 622 (234, 217); Donna Lallashute 548 (205); Ellen Curtiss 502. HA-Rice 210, Luke 190. L-Legends 138.5-86.5.
Coffee Trio: Linda Goede 486; Ruthie Lynch 474; Peggy McClenathan 461. HA-Rice 157. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 39-13.
Commercial: Tanner Schaneman 656 (268, 233); Dave Hill 620 (204, 223); Charles Jacobs 588 (213, 233). HA-Schaneman 209. L-Al’s Crew 95.5-51.5.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Reicher Bussert 476; Nico Canales 430; Chris Kitzke 364. Girls: Liliana Munoz 327, Raylynn Huth 311, Hayleigh Coder 276. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 108. L-Dolphins 28-8.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 916 (224, 235, 223, 234); Mike Cerna 862 (235, 257); Sean Laddrout 837 (245, 205, 213). Women: Steph Luke 827 (237, 213, 202); Anna Gomez 672. HA-Rice 211, Luke 193. L-Morrow Show Pigs 172-78.
Golf
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION 4 Nines, April 9-10
First Flight — Gross: 1, Perry McCormick-Dan Williams 185; 2, Jim Johnson-Ron Wyles 186. Net: 1, Buck Berndt-Don Fisher 164; 2, Anthony Lenberg-James Tafoya 170.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, David Leakey-Tige Okelberry 200; 2, Terry Speer-Jerry Speer 212. Net: 2, Kevin Sybouts-Tony Frontis 172; 2, Dan Patterson-Gordon Forbes 179.
KP’s — First Flight Saturday: Fisher-Berndt, Hole No. 3, 16-5; Bacchus-Stroklund, Hole No. 7, 16-6; Wyles-Johnson, Hole No. 13, 7-3; Curley-Hiatt, Hole No. 16, 7-8; Turner-Vanderpool, Hole No. 17, 11-11. First Flight Sunday: Lenberg-Tafoya, Hole No. 3, 10-7; Wyles-Johnson, Hole No. 7, 30-5; Curley-Hiatt, Hole No. 13, 7-10; Dufault-Kean, Hole No. 16, 11-4; Curley-Curley, Hole No. 17, 20-2. Second Flight Saturday: Johnston-Dowdy, Hole No. 3, 24-5; Popov-Pfau, Hole No. 13, 14-9; Speer-Speer, Hole No. 16, 21-0. Second Flight Sunday: Leakey-Okelberry, Hole No. 3, 10-7; Dowdy-Johnston, Hole No. 7, 42-10; Lugtu-Carl, Hole No. 13, 19-1; Hert-Olszewski, Hole No. 16, 15-7.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Spring Series Payout, April 9
Gross: 1, (tie) Shane Snell 76, Jeff Widdows 76, Dan Welk 76.
Net: 1, Bob Dipietro 68; 2, Michael Smith 71; 3, Ron Hoffman 73; 4, Kevin Smith 74; 5, Doug Barduhn 75; 6, (tie) Michael De Leon 76, Nik Krastins 76.
