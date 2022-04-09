Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 554; Pam Kingsboro 519 (200); Carolyn Soost 500. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 35.5-24.5.
Monday Seniors — Men: Leon Loucks 622 (214, 224); Norm Schimschat 616 (228, 225); Don Fortenberry 611 (222, 203); Calvin Derrick 605 (213, 213). Women: Ronnie Hammond 545; Kathy Vetsch 533; Maggie McCormick 474. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 180. L-Kool Kats 37-19.
Thursday Seniors — Men: John West 691 (251, 212, 228); Leon Loucks 663 (249, 208, 206); Bob Schryvers 627 (241, 213). Women: Ronnie Hammond 555; Roxie Carter 523; Kathy Vetsch 469. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 181. L-Oh, Spare Me 39.5-16.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Barry Sunderland 531; Devon Hipp 526; Alan Freauf 522. Women: Chandra Brownlee 560 (214); Anhelica Trevino 468; Terry Sunderland 531. HA-Baisinger 165, Brownlee 178. L-Balls Deep 23.5-4.5.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Greg Vandoren 509 (215); Chris Kitzke 483; Nathan Shipley 452. Women: Dawn Canales 439; Sheri Coder 426; Sarah Kitzke 404. HA-M. Kitzke 163, K. Coder 142. L-Super Smash Bowlers 16.5-3.5.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 707 (214, 269, 224); Cody Huth 637 (214, 233); Deland Olney 610 (203, 217). Women: Stephanie Luke 544; Ellen Curtiss 538; Sue Rice 516. A-Rice 208, Luke 189. L-Legends 117.5-82.5.
Coffee Trio: Sue Rice 518; Marla Campbell 491; Maria Proffitt 484. HA-Rice 158. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 38-10.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 655 (210, 201, 244); Matt Gomez 651 (255, 227); Brad Morrow 643 (213, 243). HA-Schaneman 208. L-AL’s Crew 79.5-42.5.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Devlon Kitzke 558 (232); Ryan Noel 434; Damion Kitzke 365. Girls: Celeste Garcia 338; Liliana Munoz 314; Porsche Vigil 257. HA-Bussert 140, Garcia 108. L-Team 1 27.5-4.5.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Tanner Schaneman 892 (227, 266, 216); Rob Rice 861 (211, 224, 237); Brad Morrow 839 (213, 235, 203). Women: Steph Luke 769 (224, 202); Anna Gomez 636. HA-Rice 211, Luke 192. L-Morrow Show Pigs 157-58.
---
Golf
Mount Adams WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, April 6
Gross: Shelley Alcala 94.
Net: (tie) Connie Rogers 66, Opal Krauter 66.
SunTides WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out 1 hole on front & back, April 2
Low Gross: (tie) Susie DeShaw 87, Shaun Abbott 87.
Low Net: Joanna Calderwood 71.
A Division — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw 74; 2, Claudette Haubner 76; 3, Pat Wehr 82. Net: 1, Shaun Abbott 60; 2, Linda Plummer 66; 3, Lori Thomas 69.
B Division — Gross: 1, Joanna Calderwood 80; 2, Aimy Dowdy 82; 3, DJ Angotti 87. Net: 1, Kay Warneke 56; 2, Sandi Morris 61; 3, Susan Dasher 63.
C Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 88; 2, Betsy Kelly 94; 3, Carrol Storkel 98. Net: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 58; 2, Helen Wendt 63; 3, Candi Broadfoot 67.
Westwood West WOMEN’S DIVISION Qualify for Apple Jack & Low Net, April 6
A Division: 1, Kay Stern 37.5; 2, Paula Bush 38.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 40; 2, Trudy Ledwich 43.
C Division: 1, Leslie Smyer 37; 2, Janie Richartz 39.5.
Qualify for Apple Jack: Leslie Smyer 37; Kay Sterns 37.5; Paula Bush 38.
Yakima Country Club MEN’S DIVISION Opening Day, April 2 Team Results
1, (tie) Bryan Riel-Brian Davey-Ron Hoffman-Dennis Kelly 131, Ward Jackson-David Gutierrez-Bill Boggess-Tom Martin 131; 3, (tie) Matt Van Wingerden-Joe Nation-Ian Vickers-Rob Vickers 135, Steve Wagar-John Sousley-George Nagle-Robb Paul 135; 5, (tie) Bob Price-Wally Meyer-Rob O’Brien-Matt Morgan 136, Jeff Widdows-Nik Krastins-Bryan Sandlin-John Rothenbueler 136.
Individual Results
First Flight — Net: 1, Brad Hansen 70; 2, Bryan Riel 72; 3, (tie) Dan Welk 74, Ward Jackson 74; 5, Fred Mercy 76; 6, (tie) Matt Van Wingerden 77, Steve Wagar 77.
Second Flight — Net: 1, Bob Price 71; 2, Joe Durand 72; 3, Ian Vickers 74; 4, (tie) Joel Smith 76, Matt Morgan 76; 6, Sergio Sanchez 80.
Third Flight — Net: 1, (tie) John Rothenbueler 71, David Gutierrez 71; 3, Dennis Kelly 73; 4, Tom LaBissoniere 75; 5, Glenn Gutierrez 76; 6, (tie) Frank Davis 78, Bill Galbraith 78.
Blue Tee Division
First Flight — Gross: 1, Shane Snell 70; 2, (tie) Jeff Widdows 76, Jeff Louman 76.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Sean Kinney 82; 2, Michael Smith 84; 3, (tie) Nik Krastins 86, Colin Malone 86.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Ralph De Leon 89; 2, Michael De Leon 90; 3, Robb Paul 94.
White Tee Division
Gross: 1, Bill Boggess 79; 2, (tie) Marv Swainson 87, Bill Douglas 87, John Sousley 87.
Spring Series, April 6
Gross: 1, Jeff Widdows 72; 2, Shane Snell 74.
Net: 1, Ken Borello 63; 2, John Harris 69; 3, Doug Barduhn 70; 4, (tie) Gary Remsberg 71, Bill Keeter 71, Ron Senn 71; 7, (tie) Ben Schultz 73, Marv Swainson 73.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Ladies Day & Captain’s Cup, April 7
Captain’s Cup: 1, (tie) Barb LaBissoniere 68, Judy Warninger 68.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Martin 80. Net: 1, (tie) Terry Schaake 73, Betty Gilmore 73.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Mardi Hackett 101. Net: 1, Janine Connell 75; 2, Barb Walkenhauer 80.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Kendra Wager 104. Net: 1, Jan Mendenhall 71; 2, Judi Gilmore 73.
Yakima Elks WOMEN’S DIVISION Even Holes, April 7
First Flight — Gross: Nandy Graf 47. Net: Denise Helms 38.5.
Second Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 47. Net: Chris Hall 39.5.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 49. Net: Torrie Melton 39.
---
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation CO-RED WINTER LEAGUE Standings, April 4
A Division: The Kick Aces 16-2, Air Traffic Control 11-4, Cascade 7-11, All About The Sets 4-11, Lightning 4-14.
B Division: Dig This Two 11-4, Vertically Challenged 8-7, Yakima Thunder 7-8, Yakima Elite 5-7, Rec League MVP’s 5-10.
C Division: Low Expectations 14-4, Weebles 13-5, Set Me Bro 9-6, BDNKRCHDS 5-10, Block Party 1-17.
D Division: Spiked Punch 12-0, Odd Squad 8-4, Amigos, Amigos, Amigos 6-6, All About That Ace 3-9, Iguanas 1-11.
E Division: Hop Bop 12-3, Bailey CPA, LLC 12-3, Swat Team 5-10, Block Busters 0-15.
