Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
NHRA SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT
Northwest Division ET Finals, Sept. 2-4
Bike/Sled Race of Champions: 1, Terry Holloway (Yakima).
EV Race of Champions: 2, Jason Leon (Edmonds).
Pro Team Finals: 2, Robert Steffen (Olympia).
Bike/Sled Team Finals: 2, Bob Henrie (Omak).
Jr. Thunder Team Finals: 2, Koda Tobel (Ravensdale).
Pro Semifinals Team Finals: Jesse DeBartolo (Vancouver).
Pro Quarterfinals Team Finals: Dave Denning (Stanwood).
Jr. Street Quarterfinals Team Finals: Samantha Payne (Yakima).
Best Engineered ('69 Camero): Doug Widhalm (Yakima).
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 525; Marie Westbrook 492; Melanie Topper 484. HA-Shaffer 175. L-Decoto Air Park 3-1.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Throw Out Par 3's, Sept. 6
Low Gross: Kristy Little 88.
Low Net: Linda Mathias 68.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 73; 2, Lynda Matthews 78; 3, Shaun Abbott 79.
Net: 1, Linda Mathias 53; 2, Claudette Haubner 56; 3, Marlene O'Halloran 58.
Birdies: Shaun Abbott, Hole No. 6; Claudette Haubner, Hole No. 6; Lynda Matthews, Hole No. 18.
SunTides
WOMEN'S DIVISION
EZ Competition, Sept. 5
Low Gross: Kristy Little 84.
Low Net: Nancy Slinkard 68.
A Division — Gross: 1, Claudette Haubner 32; 2, (tie) Kristy Little 37, Hannah Cobleigh 37. Net: 1, Nancy Slinkard 29; 2, Lynda Mathews 30.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 38; 2, Rhonda Rasmussen 42. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 29.5; 2, Jerry Hill 32.
C Division — Gross: 1, Pat Mosley 45; 2, Crystal Marey 49. Net: 1, Dawn Hester 26.5; 2, Candi Broadfoot 31.
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Qualify for Apple Jack & Low Net, Sept. 6
A Division: 1, Nancy Johannson 35; 2, Cathy Kehm 37.
B Division: 1, Paula Redd 29.5; 2, Sue Martin 34.
C Division: 1, (tie) Janie Richartz 38, Karen Hovis 38; 2, Jill Perry 40.
Qualified for Apple Jack: Gaye Pryse 37.5., Janie Richartz 38, Marilee Brothers 38.5.
COUPLES DIVISION
Chapman, Sept. 7
1, Tom & Cathy Kehm 40; 2, Lee & Paula Bush 42; 3, Danny & Dee Masias 45.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN'S DIVISION
18 Payout, Sept. 7
First Flight — Gross: 1, Linda Depew 81. Net: 1, Ellen Gibson 74; 2, Pene James 80.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Janine Connel 99. Net: 1, (tie) Barb Heinzen 78, Judy Rozelle 78.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Kathy Miller 109. Net: 1, (tie) Lilly Lee Anderson 79, Heather Culp 79.
Blind Draw Team Winners: 1, Kathy Miller-Judy Rozelle 66.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN'S SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Sept. 5
A Division: Grizzly Espresso 7-1, T&T 3-5, Whispering Eyes 3-5, Slow Burn Wolfpack 3-5.
B Division: Bench Warmers 6-2, Sun City Electric 4-2, Lucky Mothers 4-4, The Dutch 3-5, Selfmade Ballerz 3-5, LDI Mudsharks 2-4.
C Division: Caballero's 7-1, Wolf Den, Inc. 3-3, Desperado's 2-2, YN Bomberz 0-2, Space Bound 0-4.
D Division: Jim"N"Em 4-0, Slackers 5-3, TBD 3-3, Precision 3-3, UnAthletics 3-5, Them Guys 0-4.
E Division: Dozers 2-0, Brownstown 5-1, Shockers 4-2, The Team 2-2, Akatsuki 1-5, War Pigs 0-4.
F Division: McGlovins 7-1, Bugling Back 4-2, Los Amigo's 4-4, Fly Ballers 3-5, Behind The Chair 1-3, Team Green 1-5.
WOMEN'S SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, Sept. 5
Platinum Division: Lady Bugs MF 4-2, cKc 5-3, Diamond Dolls 3-3, Uglies 0-4.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 4-2, Millers T&T/Mickey's Misfits 4-2, Squintz 4-2, Truly Fabulous 2-2, Big Al's Lucky Ladies 1-3, Hit & Ms 0-4.
