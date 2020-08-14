UNIVERSITY PLACE — Max Turnquist of Yakima tied for 26th on Thursday at the 94th annual Washington Men’s Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Course.
Turnquist shot a 54-hole total of 5-over 221 with rounds of 72, 75 and 74.
Yakima’s Holden Backes (79-74-73) and Tyler Fitchett (75-77-74) tied for 42nd with 10-over totals of 226.
Sean Kato of Redmond won the tournament with a 9-under total of 207.
Gohl scores ace
Al Gohl recorded a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Thursday.
Gohl used an 8-iron on the 125-yard hole. It was witnessed by Bill Ritson, George Chin, Steve Knopp and Randy Murphy.