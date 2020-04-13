The 86th annual Toppenish Rodeo, scheduled for July 3-4, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Toppenish Rodeo and Livestock Association board of directors announced Monday.
The rodeo grounds are closed until further notice for any upcoming events that had been scheduled.
“We are all in this together and are praying for our rodeo families,” Toppenish Rodeo Association president Randy Cobb said in Monday’s release.
“The directors looked at this situation from all angles and feel this decision is in the best interest of our community, sponsors, contractors, contestants, volunteers and spectators to stay safe and healthy,” the release noted. “We know the decision to cancel our event, as well as the decisions of the other committees that have canceled their events, creates a hardship on those in the rodeo world who depend on our rodeos for part of their livelihood.”
The board of directors added that any gift certificates purchased or donated will be honored at next year’s Toppenish Rodeo.
- Also on Monday, the Yakima Parks and Recreation Department issued a statement reminding the public that tennis and pickleball courts at Franklin Park are closed due to COVID-19.
The city of Yakima previously closed the dog park at Randall Park, golfing at Fisher Park, playground equipment at city parks, the Harman Center, Lions Pool and all Parks and Recreation programs.