Summer’s heydays of senior softball may be in decades past, but the sport lives on in the Valley.
And another season is about to begin.
The Yakima Valley Senior Softball Association, which has for the last nine years provided a co-ed league for men 55 and older and women 45 and up, is holding a practice session on Wednesday with league play set to begin on July 6.
If this sounds hardcore, it isn’t. It’s meant to be active and fun.
“We aren’t a city league where it’s serious business and all about getting a trophy,” said Steve Springer, vice president of the YVSSA. “Our motto is, ‘Be a kid again.’ We have a wide variety of skills, but we all come together for some exercise and fun.”
Springer said that wide variety includes former city leaguers and seniors who have never played organized ball before. But the league is all about embracing that diversity.
“There’s always been pretty good parity with the teams,” he said. “The better players are always acting as coaches to provide instruction, helping others get better. We compliment the good plays and have a laugh over the tough ones.”
Teams are comprised of seven players, and three teams are involved in each game. In each rotation, one team bats, one team plays the infield and one team plays the outfield. It’s a 5x5x5 formation. The league plays two four-inning games every Wednesday at Carlon Park in Selah.
After a 6 p.m. practice session on Wednesday at Carlon Park, the league will draft teams for league play, which starts July 6 and lasts 12 weeks.
“It’s a good bunch of folks, and it’s a league where every effort is made to keep it fun,” Springer said. “There are a lot of people out there who have played softball. Maybe it’s been a long time, but we’d like to invite them out. Once there were leagues and teams all over the Valley. For seniors, this is a chance to come back.”
For more information on the league, contact Ken Frenzel at 509-452-4833 or Springer at 509-961-6886.
