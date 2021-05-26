One of the many great things about living in the country is the abundance and variety of flora and fauna that make our home place their home place. This year, for instance, we have several species of birds nesting literally right out our front door.
Over the years we have had a robin nest in a small evergreen tree within feet of our front porch. I assume it is the same robin because it uses the same nest from year to year. If the weather during the rest of the year wears on the nest, the robins just come in, patch it up and it is good to go.
Last year, right under the robin nest, a pair of Valley quail decided to build a nest. When I saw the mama quail sneak under the tree, I knew what was up, but with two seasoned bird dogs wandering the front yard several times a day, I wondered how that was going to work.
It almost didn’t, as the baby quail hatched and were just headed out of the nest behind their mama when I happened to let the dogs out for a walk. Poor timing for sure. Luckily, I was able to hold the dogs off while the babies scrambled into a recessed vent for cover. I put the dogs back in the house, and helped the ping-pong-ball-sized chicks out of the vent and off they went to catch up with their mother.
I figured that trauma would have been enough for the quail to choose another nesting sight this year. And she did. She moved her nest about 15 feet, to the other side of our sidewalk, under a small wintergreen boxwood bush next to the porch decking.
That mother quail is as cool as the underside of the pillow. She lets me, and the dogs, walk within a foot of her location without moving an inch. I had an idea she had a nest somewhere close by as I had seen her and her mate walking along the porch toward the walkway a few times. But as I mowed the lawn the other day and brushed up against the boxwood, she flushed within inches of the mower.
Now that I know where the nest is I have kept an eye on the dogs and made sure they are keeping their distance.
A new nesting resident, this one even closer to the front door, is a song sparrow. She has built her nest in a dwarf fir tree right next to the front steps. Any time we come and go through the front door the little sparrow leaves her nest and will sit in a nearby tree and scold us.
The robin successfully, I believe, raised two babies, that have now flown the nest.
The song sparrow’s eggs have yet to hatch, and I am wondering if they will. Our coming and going might be keeping her away from the nest too long. We’ll see. I hope they hatch.
I’m pretty sure the quail will hatch. I hope so anyway. They are sure fun to see skittering around the place. Once they’re a few days old, they can fly like little bumblebees, and will stay out of the dog’s reach.
A pair of magpies have built a nest in some spruce trees behind our shop just 20 yards from our back door. I wasn’t nearly as happy to see them move into the neighborhood as I was the other birds. I’m not a fan of magpies. In fact, I don’t like them at all.
I one time watched a magpie attacking a family of baby quail and if I hadn’t come along when I did, one little chick wouldn’t have made it. I know, it is the way of the world, Mother Nature and all that, but still, peck on someone your own size.
Recently the magpies have been swooping into our back patio area and stealing the dog kibble that gets scattered around when the dogs eat. The birds are quite brazen. And, they are extremely smart. I can walk around with a rake in my hands and they sit and watch me, like the two cartoon crows Heckle and Jeckle. But if I come around the corner with my high-powered pellet rifle in hand, they are gone in a flash.
Now, before all you magpie lovers write me condemning emails about the legalities of shooting a magpie, I have done the research and talked to the law enforcement officers with the Fish and Wildlife Department. I was told magpies are illegal to shoot unless they are being a pest. Stealing dog food and preying on baby quail is the quintessential definition of being a pest in my book.
Still the pair of black and white birds have managed to stay around. I could tear down their nest, but I am not totally heartless. I’ll give them a chance, and odds are they’ll pull off their brood and I will have to deal with even more of them in the future.
It is definitely fun watching the different birds nest and see the babies hatch and grow quickly. I’m not sure why they have chosen to nest so close to our house, but we’re not complaining. Well, I am complaining a little. About the magpies. If they’ll just stay away from the dog food, they’ll be safe. If not, I can’t make any promises.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.