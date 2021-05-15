Yakima’s Zaepfel Stadium will host the AAU Region 21B Track and Field Championships on June 18-20.
This competition, which features age groups ranging from 8-under to 17-18, is the qualifier for the 55th annual Junior Olympic Championships in Houston later in the summer.
Region 21B includes AAU districts from the Pacific Northwest, Inland Empire, Oregon and Montana.
For more information, visit www.ieaau.org.
GOLF
Kile scores ace
Bill Kile recorded a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at the Yakima Country Club on May 10.
Kile used a 5-iron on the 135-yard hole for his second ace, and it was witnessed by Tom Burns, Mark Needham and Monte Scacco.