The 14U Yakima Diamond Cats fastpitch team took first-place out of 34 teams playing in the NAFA Summer National Tournament in Newberg. Ore., during the July 14-16 weekend.
The Diamond Cats went undefeated through bracket play and defeated Seattle Fastpitch Club 6-3 in the championship game.
Center fielder Izzie Stephens was named the tournament MVP while Danika Gaethle, Madi Statler, Sophiya Castaneda, Taryn Bernd and Ainsley Johnson were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Other members of the team are Lilli Van Wagoner, Calleigh Sinnes, Cali Williams, Peyton Ashbrooks, Lauren Lewis, and Hayden Harrison. The team is coached by Rigo Castaneda, Jeremy Sinnes, and Casey Johnson.
