The Yakima Aggies opened the season with a 20-14 victory against the Stanwood Spartans on Saturday at Marquette Stadium. The team is made of 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds from Yakima, West Valley, Selah and Toppenish.
Yakima's Noah Newkirk threw for 121 yards and touchdowns to Dominic Verduzco (13 yards) and Grayson Stevens (28 yards), and Lance McGee scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown.
Devin Anciso led the Aggies with 13 tackles and an interception and Noah Soptich added 10 tackles.
The Aggies will play two game next week in Boise.
---
GOLF
Thompson makes first ace
Dona Thompson hit her first career hole-in-one on the ninth-hole at the Yakima Country Club on May 4.
Thompson used a driver from the white tees on the 135-yard hole.
The shot was witnessed by Kathy Campbell and Shirley Boggess.