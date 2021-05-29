The Yakima Aggies football team was on the road for the second week in a row after getting two wins last week in Boise. The Aggies traveled to Seattle on May 22 and beat the NW Junior Huskies by a score of 12-6.
Scoring for Yakima were Tony Barajas, who returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Noah Soptich, who blocked a punt and then made the recovery in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Aggies, who are made of 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds from Yakima, West Valley, Selah and Toppenish, return to action this coming weekend when they travels to Seattle to challenge some of the top 12-U teams on the west coast in a tournament style contest.
LACROSSE
Vikings win on Senior NightMichael Ray had four goal and an assist, Adam Escamilla tallied three goals and assist, Brayden Ward scored twice and added a pair of assists and Rollin Levon notched a goal and two assits as the Selah Vikings defeated Southridge-Kamiakin 10-3 on Senior Night on Wednesday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Tristan Lawrence led the Vikings with 10 ground balls and added an assist, Ian Dibble added five ground balls and goalie Joseph McCraken had a 50% save ratio and nabbed four ground balls.
GOLF Boggess gets 10th ace
Bill Boggess recorded his 10th career hole-in-one on Wednesday, acing the ninth hole at the Yakima Country Club.
Boggess used a 7-iron on the 150-yard hole. It was witnessed by Bob Heit and Tom Garrison.
Stewart scores ace
Rob Stewart aced the sixth hole at the Yakima Country Club on May 23.
Stewart used a 9-iron on the 126-yard hole for his fifth career hole-in-one. It was witnessed by Cindi Stewart, Jim Walkenhauer and Barbara Walkenhauer.