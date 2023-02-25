Two of the five Central Washington Sounders Soccer Club teams that traveled to Las Vegas for the Mayors Cup International tournament over Presidents’ Day weekend made it to the finals.
The tournament is for boys ranging in age from 12 to 17 and had over 500 teams participate.
The 2008 White team coached by Dennis Stevenson took second place after winning the tournament in 2022. They played six games in three days with two games ending in penalty kicks.
Team members are goalie Alex Chen, Connor Slaven, Julian Bohn, Jayden Sandino, Arath Barajas, Sonny Garcia, Ricardo Rivera, Chase Massey, Carlos Ponce, Christian Garcia, Kristian Iniguez, Rodrigo Fuentes, Sebastian Rojas, Kevin Sanchez, Cristian Marin, Tayden Montez, JJ Pimentel, and Romeo Olivas.
Coach Ramos Cuevas led the 2009 Navy team to a second-place finish in their division.
Team members are Yosgardt Badillo-Carerra, Carlos Benitez, Dylan Bryd, Fernando Castro-Mendoza, Víctor Cortes, Adrián Cuevas, Davian Cuevas, Pablo Flores, Cohen Iverson, Jovani Lugo-Baca, Miguel Mireles, Eli Montez, Rogelio Olivas, Jorge Romero, and Evan Swihart.
The three other Sounders Club teams that competed were the 2006 Navy team coached by Frankie Arroyo, the 2008 Navy team coached by Nasario Cuevas, and the 2019 Navy team, which reached the semifinals, coached by German Gutierrez.
