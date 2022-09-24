Tim Speer made his third career hole-in-one on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Yakima Elks Golf Club.
He used a 5-iron on the 176-yard 13th hole. The shot was witnessed by Gary Pero, Jerry Runge and Dan Murphy.
Ozanich betters his age
Larry Ozanich shot better than his age on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Yakima Elks Golf Club.
The 81-year-old finished with a 79 while playing with Merl Brothers and Dan Rollins.
