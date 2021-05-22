The Selah Vikings lacrosse team handed Hermiston its first loss of the season with a 12-8 victory Thursday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Selah’s Jaiden James and Brayden Ward each had three goals and an assist and Michael Ray, Rollin Levon and Adam Escamilla added a pair of goals apiece.
The Vikings defense was led by Tristan Lawrence (six ground balls), Dylan Huffines (five), Ian Dibble (three) and Dante Gonzales (two).
Selah is 6-4 and has three games remaining.
Flory records first ace
David Flory hit his first hole-in-one May 15 at Fisher Park Golf Course.
Flory used an 8-iron on the 136-yard No. 3 hole and the shot was witnessed by Ethan Flory.