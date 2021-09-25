Renegade Raceway track manager Derek Snelson set Lot ET and Top Speed at the 51st annual Governors Cup Championships at Sacramento Raceway on Sept. 18.
Snelson ran a 6.22 elapsed time at 257 mph in his EFX Tomahawk Jet Funny Car.
GOLF Wells records first ace
Randy Wells recorded his first hole-in-one Sept. 16 at Mount Adams Country Club.
Wells used a 6-iron on the 144-yard No. 16. The shot was witnessed by Mike Scotvold.
