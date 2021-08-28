Registration for the inaugural Applefest Pickleball tournament closes Wednesday.
The tournament will be held Sept. 9-12 and features men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles for various skill and age groups. Register at pickleballtournaments.com.
For more information, visit yakimapickleballclub.com or contact tournament director Kathy Rambousek at 360-727-1476 or
Anderson hits first ace
Cal Anderson made his first hole-in-one in 50 years of golfing last Saturday.
Playing in the Yakima City Amateur at SunTides, Anderson aced the third hole playing 135-yards with a 9-iron.
The shot was witnessed by Tim Maybee, Kevin McKay and Dan Franke.