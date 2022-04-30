Colin Malone was the first of four local golfers to score a hole-in-one this past week.
Malone used a 9-iron on the 135-yard 11th hole at the Yakima Country Club on Tuesday, April 26.
The shot was witnessed by James Naughton, Brian Davey and Brian Roberts.
Andrew Elkington and Ken Wilkinson both made a hole-in-one at Fisher Park Golf Course.
Elkington scored his first career ace on Wednesday, April 27, using a driver on the 191-yard ninth hole.
His shot was witnessed by Calvin Mickles and Cordel Mickles.
Wilkinson made his first hole-in-one on Thursday, April 28. He used an 8-iron on the 120-yard third hole.
His shot was witnessed by Lora and Trent Wilkinson.
Gary Hutchins scored his fifth career hole-in-one in 45 years at Yakima Elks on Wednesday, April 27.
He used a pitching wedge on the 146-yard 16th hole. The shot was witnessed by Ben Graf, Jeff Jones, Ron Gunner and Dan Deaver.
