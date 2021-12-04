Matt Morgan scored his first hole-in-one on Sunday, Nov. 28th, at the Yakima Country Club.
He used a 6-iron on the 136-yard 11th hole. The shot was witnessed by Barb LaBissoniere, George Nagle and Judy Nagle.
Vanwingerden makes hole-in-one
John Vanwingerden made a hole-in-one on Thursday, Dec. 2nd at the Yakima Elks Golf and Country Club.
He used a 9-iron on the 117-yard 8th hole. The shot was witnessed by Troy Wilmoth, Ron Eakin, Joel Elder and Larry Gargett.
