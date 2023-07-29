Casey Kelley, Scott Bardwell and Jeff Steven all made hole-in-one’s during the month of July at the Yakima Elks.
Kelley scored his second career ace on the 121-yard eighth hole using a pitching wedge. The shot on July 2nd was witnessed by Jeff Jones, Dan Powell and Scott Bardwell.
Bardwell made his hole-in-one on Jule 14th, using a pitching wedge on the 126-yard eighth hole. The shot was witnessed by Ron Gunner and Jeff Jones.
Stevens used a 5-iron on the 164-yard 13th hole for his ace on July 21. The shot was witnessed by Randy Abhold and Chris Schlect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.