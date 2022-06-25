Bill Ritson made a hole-in-one on Monday, June 20th, at the Yakima Elks Golf Course.
He used a 5-iron on the 172-yard fifth hole. The shot was witnessed by Jeff LaBissonier, John Ford, George Engle and Don Turner.
John Garcia scored his third career ace on Wednesday, June 22nd, at SunTides Golf Course.
He used a 7-iron on the 141-yard third hole. The shot was witnessed by Dusty Cass, Gordon Forbes and Simon Masias.
