Davis senior-to-be John Kim took top honors in the 15- to 18-year-old division at the 28th annual Banner Bank Jr. Golf Invitational Tournament held Thursday and Friday at Walla Walla Country Club.
Kim opened with a 2-under par 70 on Thursday and followed that with a 72 on Friday from the black tees, for a 142, good for a two-stroke victory over Spokane's Bradley Mulder.
In the same division, West Valley's Trey LeCheminant, an 11th-grader this fall, finished tied for fourth after shooting a 71 on Thursday and a 78 on Friday for a 149 total.
Courtney Stratton, who graduated from West Valley this spring, tied for second in the 15-17 girls division from the gold tees, shooting a 78 on Thursday and an 84 on Friday for a 162 total.