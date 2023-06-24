Tyler Curre made a hole-in-one on Father’s Day, June 18th, 2023, at Mount Adams Country Club.
Curre aced the 208-yard fourth hole. The shot was witnessed by Eric Martinez and Jordan Sargent.
Paris gets hole-in-oneNate Paris of Yakima scored his first ace on the 90-yard third hole at Fisher Park Golf Club.
He used a 52 degree wedge. The shot was witnessed by Dan Franke, Jordan Franke and Quintin Molina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.