Chris Schlect made a hole-in-one on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Yakima Elks Golf Club.
Schlect used an 8-iron on the 120-yard eighth hole. The shot was witnessed by Cal Anderson, Neal Schlect, Kirk Holmes and Fred Thysell.
Jason Hansch scored his first career ace at Fisher Park Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 3
Hansch used a Ping Wedge on the 100-yard third hole. The shot was witnessed by Kelley Hansch, Lincoln Boone and Dennis Coleman.
