The Yakima Lightning fifth-grade girls basketball team won its division of the 42nd Annual Inland Empire Championship April 23-25 in Spokane.
On its way to the championship, the Lightning beat the Coeur d’Alene Lakers 37-16, KBC Kennewick 33-19, and lost to Built for Ball-Spokane 20-14. In the championship game, the Lightning beat Built for Ball-Spokane 20-19 to capture the title.
Team members are Myah Bartel, Madison Christie, Addyson Fiscus, Jackie Gerstenberger, Peyton Goins, Sloane Kneisler, Joslyn Standley and Jordan Winslow. The Lightning is coached by Alyssa Goins.
Golf
Lewis makes third ace
Dave Lewis, a board member at the Yakima Country Club, made his third career hole-in-one on Tuesday at the Yakima Country Club.
Lewis used an 8-iron on the 135-yard 11th hole. The shot was witnessed by Glen Gutierrez, Frank Davis and Darin Husted.