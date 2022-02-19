The Team Yakima U-12 Gold volleyball team won its division at the Block and Awe Yakima Tournament on Jan. 2 and took second-place in its division at the Yakima Elite Tournament on Jan. 23 and the Spikefest Leavenworth Tournament on Jan. 30th.
The team moved up to the second flight in the Puget Sound Power League on Jan. 29 after winning all their games and advanced to the top flight in the Puget Sound Power League on Feb. 12 after winning all their games in the second flight.
Team Yakima U-12 Gold members are Elise Heater, Ella Nunez, Alexis Overacker, Amaree Golob, Macie Partlow, Mia Dore, Brook Alvarado, Emma Martinez, Araceli Faussett, Della Ratliff, Logan Bruhn, and Kapri Koerner.
The team is coached by Erin Koerner, Sheri Partlow, Kaycee Hazzard and Nick Koerner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.