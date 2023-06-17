Alan Riches scored a hold-in-one on the first hole at Fisher Park Golf Course on May 31st.
The Yakima resident used a 50 degree wedge to ace the 118-yard hole. The shot was witnessed by Kolton Shroyer, Pat Clark and Jim Herreid.
