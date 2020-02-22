LAS VEGAS — Alyssa Garza from Wapato and Kaiden Jackson from Selah competed in the Las Vegas World Archery Shootout held Feb. 7-8 at the Southpoint Casino.
Garza and Jackson are members of the Mt. Clemans Archery Club. This was the first time Garza competed at Nationals while Jackson made a return trip after attending last year.
Jackson, 18, a senior at Selah High School, competed with 1,361 archers. After the first day, depending on their scores, they were placed into a total of 38 flights of 38 to 40 archers each. Jackson placed first in his flight and won $625.
Garza, 17, who is a senior at Wapato High School, joined over 300 archers in her class, 116 made it to the finals and Alyssa finished 15th.