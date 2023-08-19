Don Dufault of Yakima, age 78, shot his age for the fifth-year in a row on Monday, Aug. 7 at SunTides Golf Course.
The round was witnessed by Flu Garza and Jim Kean.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, while playing in the final event of the League year at SunTides GC, Don scored his second hole-in-one on the 151-yard third hole.
He used a 6-iron and the shot was witnessed by Chelsea Frontis, Dusty Frontis, Kim Lowary and Chris Jewett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.