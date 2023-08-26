Rec Note: Denver Campbell shoot better than his age at Mt. Adams Country Club Yakima Herald-Republic steve eastham Author email Aug 26, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock image. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Denver Campbell, age 80, shot a 79 at Mt. Adams Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 24.The round was witnessed by Ron Smith and confirmed by Mt. Adams CC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yhr Reporters steve eastham Author email × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment More top stories Prep football kickoff: Prosser's McClure well-protected by veteran offensive line Man who attacked Yakima city jail officer sentenced to nine years in prison Kennewick man accused of stealing beer, ramming Yakima police officer's car Trending Now Latest COVID report for Yakima County shows fewer cases in second quarter 2023 Yakama woman who overcame challenges remembered as a friend and an inspiration Yakima’s Westwood golf course to build new clubhouse and two-level driving range The stories behind Heart's performance at Yakima Speedway in 1977 Prep football kickoff: Zillah's Salme eager to show growth in second season as quarterback Yakima Herald Newsletters Email Address (Required) First Name Last Name Choose the topics that matter most to you. Morning HeadlinesFind out what’s happening in the Valley today with our morning headlines newsletter. It offers daily snapshots of the top stories that affect our community, previews of our special coverage and more Don't MissDon't let anything slip through the cracks. BreakingBe the first to know about crucial information impacting our community. ExploreNeed to know where to find the best tacos in the Yakima Valley? Where to see up-and-coming artists? What makes the local craft beverage scene so special? Find it in Explore, a weekly Thursday newsletter that spotlights what's happening in the Valley BusinessStay in the know about all things business in the Valley with a weekly update on openings, closures, profiles, photos and more SportsStay in the know about all things sports in the Valley with a weekly update on scores, highlights, profiles, photos and more eEditionThe online eEdition of the newspaper, which looks just like the paper in your hands now, is published every day of the year on our website. Get an alert when yours is ready. Marketing Permissions Please select all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. Join our team! The Yakima Herald-Republic is hiring. See our job listings
