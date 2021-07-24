Davis senior-to-be John Kim took top honors last week in the 16- to 18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 4 Championship golf tournament at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland.
Kim shot an 8-under 64 in Tuesday’s opening round and followed that with a 66 on Wednesday to finish 14-under.
Earlier this month, Kim won his age group at the Banner Bank Junior Gold Invitational in Walla Walla.
West Valley’s Trey LeCheminant finished second with a 1-under 141, a La Salle’s Jack Boutillier shot a 3-over 147.
All three qualified for the WJGA State Championship on Aug. 3-5 in Bellevue.
Also advancing to next week’s tournament were Tieton’s Garric Shirrod (second in 14-15 division with a 157), Yakima Pierson Kloster (first in the 12-13 with a 145) and Zillah’s Trip Steinmetz (fourth in 8-11 with a one-round 18-over 91).
Yakima’s Ava Olszewski qualified for state on the girls side, topping the 12-13 division with a 47-over 191.
District 4 spans the area from Wenatchee and Moses Lake in the north, through Yakima and the Tri-Cities to Hermiston.